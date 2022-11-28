World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is heading to the Middle East for a fall tournament highlighting soccer’s best.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will serve as an international showcase for the small and wealthy Persian Gulf nation. The country is eager to distance itself from allegations of human rights abuses even if controversy over its selection as a World Cup host nation has hardly dissipated over the last 12 years.

The U.S. men’s national team looks to defy the odds and pull off a World Cup holiday shocker. After playing to draws against Wales and England, they next challenge Iran in group play Tuesday. A win over Iran will move them into the knockout round.

Mexico, hit hard by injuries and issues within its federation, faces even tougher odds of staying alive beyond group play after falling to Argentina on Saturday. It’ll need to beat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to have any chance at advancing.

Here’s a look at Monday and Tuesday’s World Cup matchups: