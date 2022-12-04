World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

Japan’s Ritsu Doan, left, and Spain’s Alejandro Balde chase after the ball during Japan’s win over Spain on Thursday. (Darko Vojinovic / Associated Press)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium

Time: 7 a.m. PST Monday

TV: Fox, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

The buzz: Which Japanese team will show up for this game? The one that beat former World Cup champions Germany and Spain to win its group? Or the one that lost to lowly Costa Rica in between?

Japan has done just enough to win here, with both victories coming by a single goal and all of its scores coming in the second half.

Winger Ritsu Doan, one of eight Japanese players who compete in Germany, has two of those four goals. Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, who has conceded a single goal in all three games, is fourth in the tournament with 12 saves.

Advertisement

This is Japan’s fourth trip to the final 16 in six World Cups, but it has never gotten past the fourth game.

Croatia, which made it to the final in 2018, is playing in the round of 16 for a third time and it won in both previous tries. It is unbeaten here but two of its results have been draws, leaving it second in its group to Morocco. It was shut out in both those ties, scoring only in its 4-1 win over Morocco.

Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic was been called on to make just five saves in the two clean sheets.