World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring during a 3-1 win over the United States in round-of-16 play at the World Cup on Saturday.
Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring during a 3-1 win over the United States in round-of-16 play at the World Cup on Saturday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Graphics by 
Austin Knoblauch
DOHA, Qatar — For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is being played in the Middle East for a fall tournament highlighting soccer’s best.

The U.S. men’s national team saw its World Cup run end in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday. After playing to draws against Wales and England, the U.S. defeated Iran 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the round of 16 before falling to the Dutch.

Mexico, hit hard by injuries and issues within its federation, was eliminated from the World Cup on Wednesday despite a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in its group-play finale.

Here’s a look at Monday’s round of 16 World Cup matchups:

Japan vs. Croatia

Japan's Ritsu Doan, left, and Spain's Alejandro Balde chase after the ball during Japan's win over Spain on Thursday.
(Darko Vojinovic / Associated Press)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium

Time: 7 a.m. PST Monday

TV: Fox, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

The buzz: Which Japanese team will show up for this game? The one that beat former World Cup champions Germany and Spain to win its group? Or the one that lost to lowly Costa Rica in between?

Japan has done just enough to win here, with both victories coming by a single goal and all of its scores coming in the second half.

Winger Ritsu Doan, one of eight Japanese players who compete in Germany, has two of those four goals. Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, who has conceded a single goal in all three games, is fourth in the tournament with 12 saves.

This is Japan’s fourth trip to the final 16 in six World Cups, but it has never gotten past the fourth game.

Croatia, which made it to the final in 2018, is playing in the round of 16 for a third time and it won in both previous tries. It is unbeaten here but two of its results have been draws, leaving it second in its group to Morocco. It was shut out in both those ties, scoring only in its 4-1 win over Morocco.

Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic was been called on to make just five saves in the two clean sheets.

Brazil vs. South Korea

Brazil's Casemiro celebrates after scoring against Switzerland on Monday.
(Andre Penner / Associated Press)

Where: Stadium 974

Time: 11 a.m. PST Monday

TV: Fox, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

The buzz: Brazil is hoping to see Neymar back on the field of the first time since the opener, when an ankle injury sent him off late in the second half.

Neymar’s return, while unlikely, would be especially with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus and Sevilla defender Alex Tellas out for the rest of the tournament. Both are sidelined with knee injuries sustained in the group-play final with Cameroon.

A Seleção won the group without Neymar but that was primarily on the strength of its goalkeeper Ederson, who allowed just one goal, that coming in stoppage time of the final group-play game. Brazil, ranked No. 1 in the world and a heavy tournament favorite, hasn’t looked the part, scoring just three goals of its own, two from Richarlison and one from Casemiro.

South Korea only barely advanced, with Hwang Hee-chan’s goal in stoppage time beating Portugal in the group final and lifting the Koreans over Uruguay on a tiebreaker. South Korea is playing in its 10th consecutive World Cup — only four nations have longer active streaks — but this is just its second trip to the final 16.

World Cup TV schedule

Note: All scheduled group matches have been played.

