Jonathan Bond carries Galaxy to scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City still has yet to score a goal this season after a 0-0 draw with the Galaxy on Saturday night.
Sporting KC (0-1-2) peppered Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with shots throughout the match, but could not break through. Bond finished with 11 saves.
The Galaxy (0-1-1) opened their season with a 3-1 loss to Dallas. The team has been playing without Javier “Chicharito” Hernández because of a preseason hamstring injury.
Kansas City was without Alan Pulido, who is coming off knee surgery that sidelined him last season. He was listed as questionable going into the game.
Sporting lost to the Portland Timbers in their opener before a scoreless draw against the Colorado Rapids last weekend.
Kansas City is undefeated in its last five matches against the Galaxy. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw last September at Children’s Mercy Park, their last meeting.
Both teams next play Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play Dallas, while the Galaxy will host the Vancouver Whitecaps.
