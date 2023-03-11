Advertisement
Soccer

Jonathan Bond carries Galaxy to scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City

Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond in action against CF Montreal on July 4, 2022.
Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, shown here playing against Montreal in July, made 11 saves in a scoreless tie against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — 

Sporting Kansas City still has yet to score a goal this season after a 0-0 draw with the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Sporting KC (0-1-2) peppered Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with shots throughout the match, but could not break through. Bond finished with 11 saves.

The Galaxy (0-1-1) opened their season with a 3-1 loss to Dallas. The team has been playing without Javier “Chicharito” Hernández because of a preseason hamstring injury.

Advertisement
Sarah Gorden poses for a portrait on Angel City FC.

Angel City FC

How an injury renewed Sarah Gorden’s fight for mental wellness and social justice

A torn ACL nearly derailed Angel City defender Sarah Gorden’s soccer career, but she strengthened her bonds with her family and community off the field.

Kansas City was without Alan Pulido, who is coming off knee surgery that sidelined him last season. He was listed as questionable going into the game.

Sporting lost to the Portland Timbers in their opener before a scoreless draw against the Colorado Rapids last weekend.

Kansas City is undefeated in its last five matches against the Galaxy. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw last September at Children’s Mercy Park, their last meeting.

Both teams next play Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play Dallas, while the Galaxy will host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Alajuelense Sports League's (LDA) Alexander Lopez (L) goes for the ball against Los Angeles Futbol Club's (LAFC) Kellyn Acosta (R) during the Champions League match of the Concacaf 2023 at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Randall CAMPOS / AFP) (Photo by RANDALL CAMPOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Soccer

Denis Bouanga’s hat trick leads LAFC over Alajuelense in CONCACAF Champions League game

Denis Bouanga’s second-half hat trick gave LAFC a 3-0 win over Alajuelense in a first-round CONCACAF Champions League game in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Soccer
Advertisement