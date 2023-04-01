Galaxy fall behind in first half and can’t catch up in loss to Sounders
Leo Chu had a goal and an assist and Jordan Morris scored a goal to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory over the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Galaxy dominated the second half and finally got on the board when Jalen Neal scored his first MLS goal in the 63rd minute.
The Galaxy (0-2-3) continued to press the final 30 minutes of the game against the Sounders (4-1-1) but could not find the equalizer.
Douglas Costa made his 2023 debut after sitting out the first four games because of a hamstring injury. The Galaxy were still without Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who is expected to play in the team’s next match.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.