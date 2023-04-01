LAFC plays Colorado Rapids to scoreless draw, still has not lost this season

Goalie John McCarthy, pictured March 4, had four saves to help LAFC play the host Colorado Rapids to a 0-0 tie Saturday night.

John McCarthy finished with four saves for LAFC and William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Colorado Rapids as the clubs played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

It was just the second time in nine all-time meetings in which the home team wasn’t victorious. The only road win in the series was a 3-0 victory by LAFC in 2018.

LAFC (3-0-2) has gone unbeaten through five matches in four of the last five seasons.

Colorado (0-3-3) entered play with three consecutive home wins in the series. The Rapids have scored just two goals through six matches, their lowest total in club history.

The Rapids outshot LAFC 14-11, with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

LAFC returns home to face Austin next Saturday. Colorado travels to play Sporting KC next Saturday.