Galaxy remain winless on the season after shutout loss to Houston
Houston forward Amine Bassi made MLS history, becoming the first player in league history to score on a penalty kick in four straight games in the Dynamo’s 3-0 win over the Galaxy on Saturday night.
Bassi scored a 65th-minute penalty goal as the Dynamo (3-3-0) applied pressure through the Galaxy box when a Dynamo player went down but no penalty was called.
Play was stopped for a VAR check, the penalty was awarded, and Bassi booted the ball past goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann for the record-setting penalty goal.
The Galaxy (0-3-3) watched their winless streak extend to six.
Mallory Swanson was carted off the field and transported to the hospital after sustaining a serious knee injury in an international friendly against Ireland.
