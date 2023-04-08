Advertisement
Soccer

Galaxy remain winless on the season after shutout loss to Houston

Houston Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi runs on the field during a match.
Houston Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi, shown here during a match against Austin FC on March 18, scored on a penalty kick during a 3-0 win over Galaxy.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
By Wire reports
HOUSTON — 

Houston forward Amine Bassi made MLS history, becoming the first player in league history to score on a penalty kick in four straight games in the Dynamo’s 3-0 win over the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Bassi scored a 65th-minute penalty goal as the Dynamo (3-3-0) applied pressure through the Galaxy box when a Dynamo player went down but no penalty was called.

Play was stopped for a VAR check, the penalty was awarded, and Bassi booted the ball past goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann for the record-setting penalty goal.

The Galaxy (0-3-3) watched their winless streak extend to six.

