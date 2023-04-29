Galaxy are unable to keep momentum going and lose at Orlando City

Orlando City’s Iván Angulo exults after Facundo Torres scored a second-half goal against the Galaxy on Saturday night. The Galaxy lost 2-0, dropping to 1-5-3 this season.

Ercan Kara had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Orlando City (4-3-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Kara in the 38th minute. Michael Halliday and Antonio Carlos picked up assists on Kara’s first score of the season.

Orlando City increased its lead to 2-0 when Facundo Torres took passes from Martín Ojeda and Kara and scored in the 57th minute.

Orlando City ended a three-match losing streak at home. Orlando City has lost 11 matches at home since the start of last season after losing only 12 times in Orlando in the previous three seasons combined.

The Galaxy (1-5-3) were coming off their first win of the season — a 2-0 victory at home over Austin FC last Saturday. They had gone 3-0-2 in their previous five road matches against Eastern Conference teams. The Galaxy are 0-3-2 away from home this season.

The Galaxy’s Martín Cáceres, front left, gets in front of a pass intended for Orlando City’s Martín Ojeda, right, during the second half. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

The Galaxy had a 15-14 edge in shots, but Orlando City took six shots on goal to just three for LA.

Pedro Gallese had three saves for Orlando City. Jonathan Klinsmann saved four shots for the Galaxy.

The teams each had three victories in six all-time matchups. The visitors won the previous two matches by 1-0 scores after 20 goals were scored in the first four meetings.

The Galaxy will host the Colorado Rapids next Saturday. Orlando City travels to play Montreal next Saturday.