Galaxy’s struggles continue in shutout loss to Charlotte FC

Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, shown here during a match against Charlotte FC in March 2022, picked up a red card Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Charlotte FC at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Karol Swiderski scored a second-half goal, Justin Meram added to his club record with an assist and Charlotte FC kept the Galaxy reeling with a 1-0 victory Saturday night.

Swiderski scored his fourth goal of the season when he took a pass from Meram and found the net in the 70th minute. Meram extended his team record by contributing to a goal in five straight matches.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Charlotte (6-6-3), which was coming off a 3-1 road win over Atlanta United. It’s the first time Charlotte, an expansion team last season, has won two straight on the road. Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández picked up a red card in the 85th minute for the Galaxy.

The Galaxy (2-9-3) entered play with just nine points through their first 13 matches. It is the club’s second-worst start behind the eight points of the 2006 squad.

The Galaxy beat Charlotte 1-0 last season in the first home match of Charlotte’s first season.

Charlotte stays on the road to play the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Galaxy travel to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.