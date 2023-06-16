Gregg Berhalter is returning as U.S. men’s national team soccer coach

U.S. men’s national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledges the crowd after a loss to the Netherlands in the Qatar World Cup.

U.S. Soccer’s search for a men’s national team manager ended Friday exactly where it began six months ago, with Gregg Berhalter in charge of preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The federation announced Berhalter’s re-signing Friday after its board approved the decision Thursday.

Matt Crocker, the newly hired sporting director, conducted a far-reaching search for a coach before eventually choosing Berhalter and urging the board to approve that decision.

“I want to thank Matt, and the entire U.S. Soccer Federation, for the trust they’ve placed in me,” Berhalter said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to build on our achievements at the World Cup and to contribute to this exciting time for soccer in our country. The entire group of players and staff have worked incredibly hard to establish our identity on and off the field. We look forward to continuing our journey together to make our fans and our nation proud.”

B.J. Callaghan, who coached the U.S. to a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Thursday, will remain as interim manager for Sunday’s Nations League final and for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which begins June 24. Callaghan, who was an assistant on Berhalter’s staff during last fall’s World Cup in Qatar, is the second interim coach the U.S. has had since January.

With a 37-11-12 record in 60 matches during four years as head coach, Berhalter, 49, who led the team to Nations League and Gold Cup titles in 2021, has the best winning percentage of any U.S. manager who has coached more than two games.

Berhalter saw his return as coach delayed after the parents of Gio Reyna told U.S. Soccer about a three-decade-old domestic abuse incident involving the coach and the woman who would later become his wife. Berhalter was cleared of any wrongdoing after a two-month investigation.