Galaxy record fourth straight draw after giving up late goal against the Earthquakes

The Galaxy’s Raheem Edwards, shown against Sporting Kansas City last month, scored his first goal of the season Saturday.

Cristian Espinoza scored late in the second half to help the San José Earthquakes earn a 2-2 draw with the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Espinoza’s ninth goal of the season came when he took a pass from Jackson Yueill and scored in the 81st minute to earn the Earthquakes (7-7-7) a point.

The Galaxy (3-9-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead when Raheem Edwards used an assist from Douglas Costa in the 31st minute to score his first goal of the season.

Jack Skahan took a pass from Carlos Akapo and scored his first of the season to knot the score in the 42nd minute.

The Galaxy reclaimed the lead two minutes into the second half on a goal by Preston Judd. Costa and Riqui Puig had assists on Judd’s third goal of the campaign.

Jonathan Bond finished with two saves for the Galaxy. Daniel de Sousa Brito saved four shots for the Earthquakes.

The Galaxy have a victory and four straight draws in their last five matches. The club record is five straight ties set in May 2009.

There have been three or more goals scored in a league-record 52 of 81 regular-season matches in the series.

The Galaxy will host rival LAFC on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl.