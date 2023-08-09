Women’s World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
Group play is over at the Women’s World Cup — it’s time for the knockout rounds.
The United States will not repeat as World Cup champions after losing in a penalty-kick shootout to Sweden in the round of 16 on Sunday. Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, England, Australia, Colombia and France advanced to the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday night (Pacific time).
Here’s a look at what comes next at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:
WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS
Spain vs. Netherlands preview
The buzz: Spain, a heavy pre-tournament favorite, stumbled in its group-play final to finish second in the standings. But it rebounded nicely in the round of 16 to thump Switzerland behind two first-half goals from Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, one of three Spanish players with three scores in the tournament.
That earned La Roja, No. 6 in the world, its first trip to the women’s World Cup quarterfinals, where it will face the ninth-ranked Dutch, a tournament finalist four years ago. The Dutch have been nearly perfect, with only a 1-1 draw with the No. 1 U.S. marring its record. The U.S. goal, from Lindsey Horan on a corner kick, is the only one allowed in four games by the Dutch, who won their round-of-16 matchup with South Africa 2-0.
But that methodical victory, on goals from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn, proved costly in another way when midfielder Danielle van de Donk was handed her second yellow card of the tournament in the 67th minute, meaning she’ll have to sit out the quarterfinal.
Van de Donk, who ranks in the top five all-time for the Netherlands in appearances and goals, has started all 15 of her country’s women’s World Cup games.
Japan vs. Norway preview
The buzz: Japan scored a tournament-high 11 goals in the group stage, then added three more in its round-of-16 win over Norway. The Japanese have been the best technical team of the competition and their 4-0 rout of Spain in group play stamped it as a favorite entering the elimination stages.
Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa, playing in her first World Cup, has scored in three of Japan’s four games and leads the team with five goals, but six others have contributed goals as well, giving Japan a balanced attack.
The Japanese can also play defense, having shut out three of their four opponents. Sweden, meanwhile, advanced by winning a seven-round penalty shootout with the top-ranked U.S. after playing 120 minutes to a scoreless draw. The game was decided when a ball sensor and a video replay determined that Lina Hutrig’s penalty try had, indeed, crossed the goal line by the narrowest of margins.
But the Swedes have earned their spot in the quarterfinals, going unbeaten through four games, with goalkeeper Zecira Musovic allowing just one goal and making 16 saves in her three starts. Amanda Ilestedt has three goals, and Rebecka Blomqvist and Fridolina Rolfo two each for Sweden.
Australia vs. France preview
The buzz: Australia is riding a serious wave of momentum. The hometown favorite, it has been playing to huge crowds and it got captain and leading scorer Sam Kerr back from a calf injury for the final 10 minutes of its round of 16 win over Denmark. She’ll have to play a bigger role if the Matildas are to have a chance against unbeaten France, which has scored 10 goals in its last two games.
Kadidiatou Diani (four goals) and Eugenie Le Sommer (three) have combined for seven of France’s 12 goals in the tournament, which ranks second behind Japan’s 14. Diani is also tied for the World Cup lead with three assists, giving her a hand in seven of France’s goals.
But France has also conceded the second-most goals of any quarterfinalist with three, all of them coming in the group play final with Panama.
For Australia, the return of Kerr will add to a balanced attack that has seen six players contribute, led by Hayley Raso, who has three goals. Like France, Australia has pitched shutouts in three of its four games and has gone 208 minutes without allowing a score.
England vs. Colombia preview
The buzz: No. 25 Colombia, the only quarterfinalist ranked outside the world’s top 11, is also the only team from the Americas still in the tournament. But it has more than proved it belongs, beating Germany to win its group, then becoming the only World Cup team to score against Jamaica to survive the round of 16.
It has played just well enough to win, with its five goals the fewest among the eight remaining teams. Two of those goals came from teenager Linda Caicedo while Catalina Usme scored two others, including the second-half strike that eliminated Jamaica.
No. 4 England needed penalty kicks to beat stubborn Nigeria in the round of 16 but that’s not the only bad news for the Lionesses. England came to the World Cup missing three starters from its European Championship team and now it will also be without playmaker Lauren James, who is suspended for the match after drawing a red card in the Nigeria match. James is tied for the tournament lead with three assists and is tied for third in scoring with three goals.
6
