Women’s World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí, right, celebrates with teammate Teresa Abelleira after scoring against Switzerland on Saturday. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

The buzz: Spain, a heavy pre-tournament favorite, stumbled in its group-play final to finish second in the standings. But it rebounded nicely in the round of 16 to thump Switzerland behind two first-half goals from Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, one of three Spanish players with three scores in the tournament.

That earned La Roja, No. 6 in the world, its first trip to the women’s World Cup quarterfinals, where it will face the ninth-ranked Dutch, a tournament finalist four years ago. The Dutch have been nearly perfect, with only a 1-1 draw with the No. 1 U.S. marring its record. The U.S. goal, from Lindsey Horan on a corner kick, is the only one allowed in four games by the Dutch, who won their round-of-16 matchup with South Africa 2-0.

But that methodical victory, on goals from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn, proved costly in another way when midfielder Danielle van de Donk was handed her second yellow card of the tournament in the 67th minute, meaning she’ll have to sit out the quarterfinal.

Van de Donk, who ranks in the top five all-time for the Netherlands in appearances and goals, has started all 15 of her country’s women’s World Cup games.