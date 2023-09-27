LAFC’s quest for Campeones Cup trophy falls short in penalty kick shootout loss to Tigres

LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini, right, slide-tackles Tigres midfielder Francisco Cordova during the first half of a Campeones Cup match Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium.

Nine months ago John McCarthy came off the bench late in a tie game to win a trophy for LAFC, making two saves in a penalty-kick shootout, then raising the MLS Cup over BMO Stadium. Wednesday, with a chance to lift another prize at home, McCarthy’s luck ran out.

This time all four shots got by him and Mexico’s Tigres did the Cup-raising, defeating LAFC 4-2 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in regulation in the Campeones Cup final.

LAFC began the season with a chance to win an unprecedented six trophies, twice the number any MLS team has ever won in a year. So far, it’s 0 for 5 and LAFC’s inability to beat a Mexican team is a big reason the team is still empty-handed seven months into the season.

But Wednesday’s loss was far more frustrating and painful than the others. LAFC gutted its way through a second half in which it was a man down for more than 20 minutes and lost an apparent game-winning goal from Denis Bouanga to a rules violation. That sent the game to penalties where Tigres’ keeper Nahuel Guzmán stuffed shots from Timothy Tillman and Ryan Hollingshead.

Meanwhile McCarthy, LAFC’s penalty-save specialist, came off the bench cold in the final minute of the scoreless game and did not make a stop, allowing Jesús Angulo to seal the win for Tigres with a left-footed shot that went under the keeper to end the four-round shootout.

Tigres is the second Liga MX club to beat LAFC in a tournament final this season, joining León, which swept the reigning MLS Cup champions in the two-leg CONCACAF Champions League final in June. LAFC also lost to Monterrey in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup last month. Add to that a loss to Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 16 and the fact the team was mathematically eliminated from contention for the Supporters’ Shield earlier this month and it’s been a lost season so far for LAFC.

But if Mexico’s Liga MX has its fingerprints all over the wreckage of LAFC’s season, it’s only partially responsible for the results. The real culprit may be a packed schedule that has seen LAFC play a season record 44 games already this year -- and the MLS regular season still has a month to go.

LAFC has won just once in its last seven games after a start that saw it lose just three of its first 20. What’s more, the team has failed to score in four of its last five games and hasn’t had a goal in 276 minutes in all competition.

Coach Steve Cherundolo’s team, which has traveled more than 54,000 miles this season, enough to circumnavigate to globe twice, is running on fumes with the MLS playoffs, its last chance at a trophy, looming on the horizon.

Wednesday’s game was played largely in the midfield, where Tigres had the best of a scoreless first half, then came out late for the second 45 minutes, leaving LAFC waiting on the field for the match to resume. Six minutes after it did, Tigres lost an appeal for a handball in the LAFC penalty area, arguably the team’s most dangerous scoring opportunity of the first hour.

Tigres celebrate after winning a Campeones Cup soccer match against LAFC on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

LAFC’s Carlos Vela and Crisitian Olivera, meanwhile, tested Guzmán twice early in the second half, but the Tigres’ keeper turned away both shots. The game took a turn shortly after the second save when LAFC’s Diego Palacios drew his second yellow caution of the match for a rough challenge on Tigres’ Sebastián Córdova in the 63rd minute, leaving LAFC to finish the match with 10 men.

But the advantage lasted just 22 minutes before Tigres’ lost defender Rafael Carioca to a straight red in the 85th minute, evening the sides. After that, both teams seemed content to let the game go to penalties with Cherundolo subbing on McCarthy for starter Maxime Crepeau in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Tigres, which won the inaugural Campeones Cup, is the only team from either country to play in the final twice. Its victory Wednesday ended a three-game MLS winning streak in the game, which debuted in 2018 as part of a growing partnership between the MLS and Liga MX. The game matches the champions of the two countries soccer leagues in a winner-take-all final.

It was a game LAFC qualified for by winning last November’s MLS Cup behind McCarthy’s heroics, but because the Mexican league has two tournaments each year Tigres, the Clausura winner, had to beat Pachuca, the Apertura winner, in a June playoff to earn its invitation.

Wednesday’s match marked the second time LAFC has lost to Tigres with a trophy on the line, the first coming in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League final, which was played before an empty stadium in neutral Orlando, Fla., because of the coronavirus pandemic.