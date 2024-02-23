Advertisement
Soccer

Manchester United to play Arsenal in friendly at SoFi Stadium in July

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford controls the ball during a match against Luton Town on Feb. 18.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford controls the ball during a match against Luton Town on Feb. 18. Manchester United will play Arsenal in a friendly at SoFi Stadium in July.
(Dave Shopland / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal will face off at SoFi Stadium on July 27 in the first game of a three-team, three-match preseason tour of the U.S. Liverpool, the current league leader, is the third team involved. The Reds will meet Arsenal at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on July 31 before playing Manchester United on Aug. 3 in Columbia, S.C.

Arsenal was an easy choice for the SoFi matchup since Stan Kroenke, the team’s owner, also owns the Inglewood stadium. SoFi will also be the site of two group-play matches in this summer’s Copa América, with Brazil taking on the winner of a CONCACAF playoff on June 24 and Venezuela facing Mexico two days later.

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil looks at the ball during a match against Mexico on Oct. 14 in Charlotte, N.C.

Galaxy

Galaxy acquire Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil from Genk, reshaping their roster

The Galaxy have completed the most consequential overhaul of their roster in recent history, adding Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil from Genk.

Feb. 21, 2024

Advertisement

“The popularity of English football is continuously growing in the U.S., and we’ve come to expect passionate and enthusiastic support,” John Murtough, Manchester United’s football director, said in a statement. “They didn’t disappoint last year and everyone at the club is looking forward to reconnecting with those fans again this summer.”

United beat Arsenal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., last July in the opener of a four-game exhibition tour. This summer’s games are being promoted by TEG Sport as the Rivals in Red Tour.

Pre-sale for the SoFi match opens online Monday at 9 a.m. on TEG Sport’s website.

More to Read

SoccerSoFi Stadium
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 27 years. He has covered seven World Cups, four Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement