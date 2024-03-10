Advertisement
Soccer

Lindsey Horan’s goal lifts U.S. to Gold Cup championship victory over Brazil

U.S. forward Lindsey Horan celebrates after scoring during the first half against Brazil.
U.S. forward Lindsey Horan, center, celebrates after scoring in first-half stoppage time in a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup final Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
SAN DIEGO — 

Lindsey Horan’s header in first-half stoppage time proved to be the only goal the U.S. women’s national team would need to beat Brazil 1-0 in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup final Sunday in front of a crowd of 31,528 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Although Brazil controlled the tempo through much of the first half, the U.S. had the best two chances after switching to a press late in the period. The first came when Alex Morgan got behind the defense and found herself with only the goalie to beat, but Luciana charged off her line to break up the play. The second came late in the half when a Rose Lavelle corner kick ricocheted dangerously around the box before the Brazilian keeper scooped it up.

Horan finally found the back of the net in stoppage time, charging toward the edge of the six-yard box and slipping between Brazilian defenders Antonia and Gabi Portilho to nod home a well-placed Emily Fox cross.

It was the third goal of the tournament for the American captain but her first from the run of play — and only the second Brazil had conceded in six games in the Gold Cup.

Lynn Williams, a second-half substitute, appeared to double the lead in the 79th minute, banking a shot in off the far post after a Brazil turnover deep in its own end. But she was offside on the play.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the U.S. women over Brazil and the fourth in a tournament final. All four victories were decided by one goal.

