Advertisement
Sparks

Dearica Hamby’s 29 points can’t save Sparks from their seventh consecutive loss

Highlights from the Sparks’ 92-78 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.

Associated Press
Share via
PHOENIX — 

Kahleah Copper scored 11 of her 24 points in the third quarter, Diana Taurasi had 20 points, five three-pointers and six assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Sparks 92-78 on Friday night.

Copper scored 10 points in the opening six minutes of the second half to help Phoenix build a 63-55 lead.

Sophie Cunningham made a wide open three-pointer to begin Phoenix’s 7-1 run that ended in a 72-62 lead at the end of the third. The Mercury opened the fourth on an 8-2 spurt to extend their lead to 80-64.

Advertisement
Sparks forward Cameron Brink sustains an injury and assisted off the court by Sparks forward Dearica Hamby

Sparks

Sparks’ Dearica Hamby: ‘I put myself in position to go to the Olympics’

Dearica Hamby has already found success despite being relatively new to 3x3 basketball, having been named MVP of the 2023 3x3 AmeriCup.

June 26, 2024

Natasha Cloud highlighted the fourth with a full-court pass to find Copper in stride for a layup and an 87-70 lead.

Brittney Griner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Cloud added 14 points and seven assists for Phoenix (9-8).

Dearica Hamby tied a career high with 29 points for the Sparks (4-14), who wrapped up a winless seven-game trip. Rickea Jackson added 14 points and Aari McDonald had 12 points and 10 assists.

Hamby made her first four three-pointers to set a career high for makes in a game. She finished the half with 21 points, on eight-for-12 shooting, to help the Sparks lead 45-44. Taurasi made four of her five three-pointers in the first half and paced Phoenix with 16 points.

More to Read

Sparks

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement