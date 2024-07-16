Sparks can’t keep pace late in game, fall to Storm

Despite Azura Stevens helping the Sparks catch up with the Storm with 17 second-half points, the Sparks couldn’t overcome Seattle’s late push in the fourth quarter to fall 89-83 at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday afternoon.

Coming off a 41-37 first half lead, the Storm quickly took charge to build a game-high 12 point lead in the third quarter. However, a rally by the Sparks late in the third quarter whittled the gap to three heading into the fourth.

Stevens led the Sparks with 24 points and 15 rebounds while Rae Burrell added a career-high-tying 18 points.

Jewell Lloyd led the Storm with 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists while Nneka Ogwumike contributed 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

The Sparks shot 28 for 69 from the field while Seattle was 31 for 68 shooting.

Tuesday’s contest saw the return of Ogwumike, the former Sparks star who left the club in free agency, signing a one-year contract with the Storm.

Despite being in a different uniform, Ogwumike’s return to Los Angeles meant a lot to Sparks head coach Curt Miller, whose decision to take the Sparks head coach position — after previously serving as an assistant coach in 2015 — was largely because of Ogwumike.

“Nneka and the whole Ogwumike family have been a big part of my WNBA journey,” Miller said. “When I got a start in this league with the Sparks in 2015, one of the special first-year opportunities for me was that loaded Sparks team that included [Ogwumike]. She was a big part of that first year and why I have such an appreciation for this franchise. I wanted the opportunity to build with her coming back here. She deserves an unbelievable welcome back.”

After a layup by the Storm’s Skyler Diggens-Smith opened the contest, the Sparks struggled to get on the board until a basket by Dearica Hamby more than four minutes into the first quarter. The Sparks found some momentum, however, to close the gap at 19-17 by the end of the first quarter.

It was a big first half for Burrell, who gave the Sparks their first lead of the game with an early three-pointer in the second quarter and would go on to lead the team with 12 of her 18 points in the first half.

Despite efforts by Burrell and Rickea Jackson, who notched 10 points and three rebounds in the first half, a shot by Ogwumike with 1:32 left in the half gave the Storm back the lead. Stevens stopped the run with a three-pointer to end the half at a 41-37 deficit.

The Sparks return to action Aug. 15 against the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena after a break for the WNBA All-Star game at the Paris Olympics.

In the meantime, four Sparks players will begin preparation for the 2024 Olympics, including Hamby for Team USA. While packing is the focus for Hamby after Tuesday’s game, she will start Olympic preparations with a Thursday practice.

“That’s the focus right now but it will really start to set in soon,” Hamby said. “This year has been one of my best and while obviously you want to win championships this year means a lot to me because it was very intentional, I set goals for myself and I’m reaching them.”