Storm coach Noelle Quinn says she is ready to move on after bullying investigation

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn said it was a “learning experience” to endure an external investigation of her and her coaching staff over allegations of harassment and bullying.

The investigation found no wrongdoing, and Quinn’s comments to reporters Tuesday were her first since the probe concluded.

“I believe that the organization did the right thing,” said Quinn, a Los Angeles native and UCLA alum. “Throughout this entire process, the communication level was tremendously high. I felt supported in a lot of ways and I know my staff felt supported as well. With anything like this, it is important to take the right steps and our organization did that.”

Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea said she’s confident in her coach and that the team, which is led by Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, can succeed on the court.

“First, we let the process play out and that was very important to us and the integrity of that process,” she said. “Second, we’ve been locked in with Noelle this entire offseason and it’s been very clear through our free agency conversations that players do want to be here. They believe in what we’re building here in Seattle. They want to play with Noelle.”

Ogwumike re-signed as a free agent earlier this month.

The Storm traded star guard Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas in the offseason as part of a three-way deal that gave them the No. 2 pick in April’s draft. Loyd, who helped lead Seattle to WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020 — the latter with Quinn as associate head coach — had asked to be traded after the investigation concluded there was no bullying.

“Jewell meant a lot to this organization,” Rhea said. “She built a lot with us here. Noelle and I have been part of a couple of championships with Jewell, so this is not to take away anything that Jewell did during her time here with Seattle. I’m very appreciative for that. We will continue to be. We’re excited with how the roster has moved forward, excited for this year and what we were able to do with that trade.”

Seattle brought back Alysha Clark as a free agent and acquired Lexie Brown via trade.

“The fact that we have built a tremendous roster — players who want to come and play for me, my staff, want to be a part of the organization,” Quinn said. “It will show the fans everything that they need to know about myself and what we’re building around Seattle. This is a top-notch organization, an organization that stands for excellence and integrity. I lead in that way and I want to continue to exemplify that as well.”

The WNBA season begins May 16.

Feinberg writes for the Associated Press.