Kelsey Plum is here to help the Sparks become great again

For Christmas a couple of months ago, Kelsey Plum’s boyfriend gifted her a set of candles from different cities. She put them in different rooms throughout her house, and the Los Angeles one ended up right by her bedside.

“It’s just funny to me because it was on my spirit for a while,” she said. “And I look back now and it makes perfect sense.”

Plum took the podium on the Crypto.com Arena floor Wednesday afternoon for her official introduction as an L.A. Spark, two and a half weeks after the team pulled off a blockbuster three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm that sent shockwaves across the WNBA and landed the two-time champion with the team she grew up idolizing.

“I’m from 90 minutes away-ish, depending on the traffic,” she said. “I remember coming to Sparks games as a kid when my mom would take me. I’m just super grateful for the love and support. … The ownership and the legacy that this franchise has had, I’m very well aware and I understand that we’re here to compete. So there’s expectations to win right away.”

Even though it’s been almost a decade since their last title run and the Sparks are coming off a league-worst 8-32 season that resulted in former head coach Curtis Miller’s ousting, Plum made it clear what the expectation is for this season and beyond.

She brings a veteran presence not just to the floor, but also in the locker room for a young core consisting of last year’s No. 2 and 4 overall picks in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, respectively. One by one, Plum spoke glowingly of her new teammates.

“I think Cam is a defensive player of the year, Rickea’s an all-star. Rae Burrell’s a tremendous talent, and I think that she can be one of the best two-way guards in the league,” she said. “So when you look at the versatility, everyone can shoot, they can play multiple positions, they can guard multiple positions, and they’re all competitors. Know they want to win, they want to get better. They want to be great. That to me, really stood out.”

“[Dearica Hamby] and I have always had just a true bond. I’m just so grateful for her friendship, and also just the player that she is and the resilience that she has. We’ve always had a great connection if you look back at our times in Vegas. Me and her playing together, it’s just a different level of pace, so I’m super excited to get back to that.”

Plum was also sold on the vision that new general manager Raegan Pebley and head coach Lynne Roberts laid out from their first conversations together. She was already familiar with Roberts’ system from playing against her in the Pac-12 and from watching Utah games over the years, and liked the potential fit.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get the opportunity to be able to lead and show who I am as a player on a different scale,” Plum said. “I’m just really excited about that, and I’ve never been more ready.”

On the Sparks’ side of things, adding Plum wasn’t just a flashy move but also filled their biggest need. Pebley mentioned that one of their top priorities going into the offseason was improving the backcourt and when they had the opportunity to acquire Plum, they didn’t hesitate to part with their No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

“It’s Kelsey Plum,” Pebley said emphatically. “It’s who she is and how she’s shown up. The courage that she competes with, and leads with and presents with is so consistent. To be able to have not just her skillset, but that confidence, and leadership and ability here in L.A., we’re pushing our chips in.”

It was a full circle moment for Plum, dressed in an all-white powersuit, almost as if symbolizing a rebirth for the long-dormant Sparks.

“Just taking this franchise back to where it’s been and where it will continue to go,” Plum said. “It’s a new day in L.A., so we’re gonna hoop.”