Todd McNair gets back in the game, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd McNair is returning to the NFL.
The former USC assistant coach has fought the NCAA in court for almost eight years, alleging the organization’s sanctions in the Reggie Bush scandal all but ended his career.
His unemployment ended Friday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired McNair as running backs coach, according to a person familiar with the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
McNair didn’t immediately respond to a message Friday.
McNair, who spent last season overseeing the offensive line at Village Christian in Sun Valley, hasn’t coached at the college or professional level since USC declined to renew his contract in June 2010.
“This is what I do,” McNair told the Los Angeles Times in August. “I’ve spent my whole life on the football field. … What else am I going to do? Sell insurance? It’s a people business. It’s what I’m good at. It’s what I know.”
USC cut ties with McNair after the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions ruled that Bush, the former Trojans running back, received extra benefits from sports marketers. The committee also found that McNair, USC's running backs coach from 2004 to 2010, engaged in unethical conduct. The NCAA issued a one-year "show-cause" order that essentially left him unemployable by USC or any other school.
A jury in Los Angeles County Superior Court found in May that the NCAA didn’t defame McNair.
Three months later, however, Superior Court Judge Frederick Shaller ruled that the “show-cause” penalty violated state law and issued an order voiding the provision of NCAA bylaws.
“McNair’s ability to practice his profession as a college football coach has been restricted, if not preempted, not only in Los Angeles, but in every state in the country,” Shaller wrote.
McNair’s attorneys argued in court Friday that Shaller should grant a new trial in the matter because the jury foreman worked for a law firm that briefly assisted the NCAA with an appeal in the case. Shaller is expected to issue a decision at a later date.
McNair, 53, played running back for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers from 1989 to 1996. He worked as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns before joining USC and developing a reputation as one of the country’s top recruiters.
The Buccaneers introduced Bruce Arians as their new head coach earlier this week.