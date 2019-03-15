Jason Hatcher was Tony Romo's teammate for eight seasons — and he's definitely not a fan

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has found great success as an NFL analyst for CBS. One former teammate however, hasn’t let go of Romo’s playing days.
Defensive tackle Jason Hatcher, who was a teammate of Romo’s for eight seasons in Dallas, criticized him during an interview with a Dallas radio station this week.
“Romo didn’t have the it factor to make people around him better,” Hatcher said. “I think when I was there he thought he was bigger than the team. It was like Romo and then the team. Like nobody in the locker room is really going to respect you like that. I really don’t respect him as a player based on what he did to the team where a lot of people didn’t see.
“Romo was feeling like he was a Brett Favre and I’m like, ‘Dude, you ain’t done nothing. What have you done? You don’t come in the locker room and interact with your teammates, but you call yourself a leader? Nah, partner. It don’t work like that.’ ”
Hatcher saved some venom for Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, whom he accused of sabotaging then head coach Wade Phillips in 2010, when Garrett was the offensive coordinator. Hatcher said Garrett didn’t run the full playbook so Phillips would be fired and he could take over.
“Let me tell you something. I’m going to tell you the truth,” Hatcher said. “I saw Jason Garrett sabotage this man. We ran three freakin’ plays before Wade was fired.”
Phillips was fired when the Cowboys started 1-7. They went 5-3 after Garrett was promoted to head coach, scoring at least 30 points in four games after scoring 30 in only one game under Phillips that season.
If it’s Wikipedia, it must be true
New York Giants fans were unhappy with the team for trading receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week. So mad that one of them messed around with general manager Dave Gettleman’s Wikipedia page.
The edits, which have since been deleted with Gettleman’s page locked from further editing, called Gettleman a “clown” and the “most hated man in New York.”
His current job was changed from “GM of the New York Giants” to “Ruining the New York Giants.”
It’s back
A high school basketball jersey that was stolen out of Lower Merion High’s trophy case in 2017 has turned up. In China.
Kobe Bryant played at Lower Merion in Pennsylvania and gave the school a signed jersey, which they proudly displayed until someone broke into the school and stole the jersey on Super Bowl Sunday in 2017.
For two years it didn’t turn up until a man in China named Liu Zhe bought it online for $2,000. After doing some research into the jersey, he discovered stories about the one that was stolen.
Zhe decided to return the jersey to the school, asking for nothing in return other than Bryant be told that a fan did the right thing.
Zhe said he did the right thing because of a note Bryant wrote to him when he was named camper of the day at a Bryant-sponsored camp last year. Bryant posed for a photo with him and signed the photo “Dream big! Live epic! Mamba mentality."
So what he did "was my mamba mentality," Zhe told ESPN.