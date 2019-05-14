Morning Briefing: Sparks flew during the filming of ‘The Natural’

What better way to boost the excitement this week over the PGA Championship (which starts Thursday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.) than with a four-day series of quizzes? Yes, it combines the excitement of watching golf with the terror of middle school tests. We’ll do a group of four each day, and the first person to email me (houston.mitchell@latimes.com) the correct answers will get their name listed in Friday’s Morning Briefing. You also will get a free subscription to our award-winning Dodgers and daily Sports Report newsletters (Editor’s note: Those newsletters have won no awards, and they are already free).