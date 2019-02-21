The Sports Report: Max Muncy doesn't mind the doubters

Patrick Mahomes spends a lot of the offseason playing video games, and our own Arash Markazi took some time to play too. Read about it here (with some cool video)…. USC’s Bennie Boatwright is playing his best basketball as he nears final home games…. After setback, Angels pitcher Nick Tropeano is ready for rehabilitation to strengthen his right shoulder…. At a dinner attended by several USC donors, athletic director Lynn Swann was warm, even charming, but he did almost nothing to alleviate the concerns of USC fans who watched in horror as Clay Helton finished last season with a 5-7 record and remain the head football coach.