Morning Briefing: Bruce Bochy is a true millennial man for the Giants

There are only two managers in Giants history who have won 1,000 games with the team. One is Hall of Famer John McGraw, who led the team from 1902-32 and was all by himself in that club until Bruce Bochy joined him Tuesday night when his team defeated the New York Mets, 9-3.
Bochy made his big league debut as a player with the Houston Astros in 1978 when they played in New York, against the Mets.
"On my ride to the ballpark today, I thought about that," Bochy told the Associated Press. “This is a special place with special memories. For this milestone to happen here, no question that's pretty special for me."
Bochy had announced before the season that he was retiring at the end of the year.
"This is a year I said I'm going to savor," Bochy said. "As you see things coming to an end, your gratitude meter, it does get dialed way up."
After Tuesday’s win, Bochy was 1,000-1,003 in 13 seasons with the Giants. San Francisco lost to the Mets 7-0 on Wednesday. More importantly, he has led the team to three World Series titles. McGraw was 2,583-1,870 in 31 seasons and also won three World Series titles.
"He is the ultra-competitor for a manager," Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner said. "He wants to win every game. It don't matter what the circumstances are, I know he's never taken an inning off, a game off, a pitch off, nothing. He's in it to win every time."
Before joining the Giants, Bochy managed the San Diego Padres for 12 seasons, meaning he spent 25 seasons opposing the Dodgers in the NL West. He is 216-199 against the Dodgers in that time.
Not a New York guy
There’s a lot of speculation as to where Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors will end up after the season, with many people predicting he goes to the New York Knicks. Charles Barkley thinks that’s a bad idea.
"Well I'd say, 'Kevin, you're one of the greatest players I've ever seen. You've also got some of the thinnest skin I've ever seen. I don't know if you're made for New York City,’ " Barkley said on a conference call Tuesday to promote a golf tournament. "I think that would be the toughest aspect.”
Durant often argues with detractors online, causing people to wonder why he bothers to engage with people who are often just trying to get him to respond.
"If he's arguing with these teenagers online,” Barkley said, “he's not going to be able to deal with that New York media. He's a great person, he's a great player. I don't think he has the mental makeup to play in New York, that's just my personal opinion."
Quite an honor
Carson Palmer will always be remembered around here as a Trojan. The former USC quarterback’s No. 3 jersey was retired after a college career that included a Heisman Trophy in 2002 and the second-most passing yards (11,818) in team history.
As far as his 14-year NFL career is concerned, Carson might be most associated with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2003 and notched their first winning season in 15 years during his first season as a starter in 2005.
But he will be immortalized by another NFL team, the one with which he spent the last five years of his career. The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that Palmer will become the 18th member of the team’s Ring of Honor at State Farm Stadium.
“I am absolutely honored,” Palmer told Cardinals President Michael Bidwell in a Facetime chat. “Five years was not enough for me — I wish I could have gotten there earlier.”
Palmer retired in 2017, two years after leading the Cardinals to the NFC championship game. He will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Sept. 29. That night, the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, who just happen to be coached by Palmer’s former college coach, Pete Carroll.