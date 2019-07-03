Morning Briefing: There was more to this win than met the eye

Understandably, Lashley lost a lot of his desire for golf after that. He played off and on, but to play golf on the PGA Tour requires almost total dedication. So he played in a few mini-tour events and sold real estate before deciding to re-dedicate himself to golf. In 2015, he qualified for the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He played well enough to qualify for the PGA Tour’s Web.com Tour, which is one level below the PGA Tour. He played well enough there to be eligible for tournaments, but usually had to settle for being an alternate.