Meet the home team: SoCal golfers at LACC for U.S. Open seek elusive majors win

The U.S. Open takes pride in being picky and delights in being daunting, traversing the country while gracing only courses that meet exacting criteria.

A selected course, according to the U.S. Golf Assn., “should test all forms of shot making, mental tenacity, and physical endurance under conditions of extreme pressure found only at the highest levels of championship golf.”

Ahem … and furthermore: “We intend that the U.S. Open prove the most rigorous examination of golfers.”

Yet for 122 years — the U.S Open began in 1895 but was canceled for two years because of World War I and four years for World War II — an addendum could have been “… unless said course is in Los Angeles.” The closest it came was in 1948 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades and in 2008 and 2021 at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.

Advertisement

But behold, here it is! The U.S. Open will be held June 15-18 at the venerable, exclusive L.A. Country Club, a treat for the handful of established PGA veterans born and raised in Southern California.

Several qualified for a U.S. Open long before earning their Tour cards, missed or barely made the cut, then waited years before getting another shot as an exempt player.

The U.S. Open is that egalitarian of majors, with commoners playing alongside royalty, amateurs alongside mega-millionaires, and obscure underdogs alongside household names. Nearly half of this year’s 156 competitors qualified through various means beyond earning an exemption through the PGA Tour.

The last sentence of the USGA description, then, might be designed to give the legions of interlopers a glimmer of hope: “At the same time, we try to ensure that a well-played stroke produces a positive result for an Open competitor.”

Tiger Woods is the only active SoCal product to win the U.S. Open, doing so in 2000, 2002 and 2008. He will not play this year because he’s recovering from ankle surgery. Several others have the chops to challenge the top of the leaderboard.

Let’s meet the home team: