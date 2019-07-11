Morning Briefing: Bud Selig wasn’t a fan of Barry Bonds

According to excerpts released by Sports Illustrated from Selig’s new book, “For the Good of the Game,” Selig writes, “This wasn’t the Bataan Death March. Nobody was going to die or be forced into hard labor. But the summer of 2007 was unpleasant for me, and when I look back, that’s putting it mildly. It was one of the few times in my life I wasn’t excited about going to ballparks, and if you know me that’s all you need to know.”