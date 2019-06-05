Advertisement

Former USC assistant Tony Bland sentenced to probation in college basketball scandal

By
Jun 05, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Former USC assistant Tony Bland sentenced to probation in college basketball scandal
Former USC assistant coach Tony Bland was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday in New York for his role in the college basketball corruption scandal. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tony Bland, the former USC associate head coach who pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery in the college basketball corruption scandal, was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday.

Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to give Bland six to 12 months in prison, but the judge sided with the request by Bland’s attorney for probation during the hearing in New York.

Advertisement

Bland admitted to accepting a $4,100 bribe in July 2017 in exchange for directing USC players to retain a sports management company when they turned professional.

FBI agents arrested Bland in September 2017. USC placed the coach on leave, then fired him three months later.

Bland is the first of four college assistant coaches to be sentenced after agreeing to plea bargains. Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson will be sentenced Thursday, followed by former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans on Friday and former Auburn assistant Chuck Person later this year.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement