Former USC assistant Tony Bland sentenced to probation in college basketball scandal

Tony Bland, the former USC associate head coach who pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery in the college basketball corruption scandal, was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday.
Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to give Bland six to 12 months in prison, but the judge sided with the request by Bland’s attorney for probation during the hearing in New York.
Bland admitted to accepting a $4,100 bribe in July 2017 in exchange for directing USC players to retain a sports management company when they turned professional.
FBI agents arrested Bland in September 2017. USC placed the coach on leave, then fired him three months later.
Bland is the first of four college assistant coaches to be sentenced after agreeing to plea bargains. Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson will be sentenced Thursday, followed by former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans on Friday and former Auburn assistant Chuck Person later this year.