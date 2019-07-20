Thibaut Pinot wins Tour de France’s 14th stage; Julian Alaphilippe retains lead

The first super-tough 6,500-foot climb of the Tour de France has proved to be no obstacle for Julian Alaphilippe. The race leader kept his yellow jersey while defending champion Geraint Thomas struggled up the Tourmalet pass and lost time.

Thibaut Pinot won Saturday’s Stage 14 up the legendary ascent in the Pyrenees, making amends for a disaster on Stage 10, when he lost lots of time.

Thomas cracked on the final inclines to the top of the pass and couldn’t stay with Pinot and Alaphilippe, who increasingly appears to be justifying French hopes that he could become France’s first Tour winner since 1985.