When Shaq joins the mosh pit, don’t bother trying to get out of the way

When the announcer at the Tomorrowland electronic dance music festival introduced “the biggest DJ in the world,” he wasn’t talking about DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, the Chainsmokers or any of the other chart-topping acts lined up to perform at the two-weekend event in Boom, Belguim.

He was talking about 7-foot-1, 324-pound Shaquille O’Neal — a.k.a. DJ Diesel.

Yep. In addition to being a rapper, actor, NBA analyst, business owner, pitchman and, oh, yeah, Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, Shaq also knows his way around the turntables, earning a spot on the mainstage at one of the world’s largest EDM festivals.

Shaq kept the crowd of 20-somethings jumping Friday with an eclectic, nearly hour-long set (warning: explicit language) that included remixed versions of songs by such artists as the Weeknd, the Killers, Travis Scott and Drake.

But the real fun started when the Lakers legend joined the crowd to enjoy some of the other acts. There was some harmless headbanging ...

... but he also joined the mosh pit, which made for some possibly not-so-harmless fun.

Don’t even bother trying to clear out space for the Big Slam Dancer, he’s coming for you.

I can’t get enough of these Shaq videos 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9eMXqfoww0 — AllTime EDM (@AllTimeEDM) July 21, 2019

And at some point, this happened with EDM artist Tokyo Moshine.

This DJ Diesel guy seems pretty cool, but he really needs to come out of his shell a little, don’t you think?