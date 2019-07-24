Medals for 2020 Tokyo Olympics emphasize themes of light and brilliance

A year before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers have unveiled the gold, silver and bronze medals that will be awarded to athletes next summer.

Measuring about 3½ inches in diameter and a half-inch thick, the winning design is meant to resemble rough stones that have been polished to emphasize themes of light and brilliance, officials said.

“The medals collect and reflect myriad patterns of light, symbolizing the energy of the athletes and those who support them,” Tokyo 2020 said in a statement Wednesday.

Junichi Kawanishi was selected as the official designer through a competition that drew more than 400 entries.

Following guidelines from the International Olympic Committee, the design features the winged figure of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, on one side and the familiar five Olympic rings on the other.

A multicolored ribbon makes use of a checkered pattern and kimono layering techniques, both of which are traditional Japanese motifs.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 24 through Aug. 9.