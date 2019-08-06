American Airlines secures naming rights for plaza at NFL stadium in Inglewood

The Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park doesn’t have a naming rights deal yet but its plaza, formerly known as Champions Plaza, will be unveiled as American Airlines Plaza on Tuesday.

American Airlines becomes the first “founding partner” of what is being called the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. American Airlines became the official airline partner of the Rams three years ago.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff and Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos are scheduled to be at a news conference for the plaza’s unveiling Tuesday afternoon.

American Airlines Plaza is a 2.5-acre space that will be used for different activities on event days and be open to the public otherwise.

There will be a separate naming rights announcement for the 70,000-seat stadium and the adjacent 6,000-seat performance venue.

The stadium, which can be expanded to seat 100,000, will be the centerpiece of the 298-acre entertainment district and is over 70% complete and on track to open next summer. It is scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023 and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.