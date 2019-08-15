Clippers add forward Patrick Patterson on one-year deal

The Clippers and Patrick Patterson agreed to a one-year contract worth slightly more than $2.3 million, two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed Thursday.

The deal is worth the veteran’s minimum given the experience of Patterson, who is entering his 10th NBA season, and comes two weeks after the 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward secured a buyout for the final year of his contract from Oklahoma City and became a free agent after clearing waivers.

Patterson’s role with the Thunder was minimized last season as his shooting suffered. With the Clippers, his ultimate fit also likely hinges on his shooting and the threat the career 36% three-point shooter poses to space the court. In addition, his ability to add size into potential bench rotations was appealing.

Patterson is also seen as a solid addition to the locker room. Despite decreased playing time, he was not viewed as a disruptive force in the Thunder locker room last season .

His signing gives the Clippers 14 players, not including those on two-way and potentially shorter-term contracts, on the roster, which can have a maximum of 15 . With the final spot, the team is expected to target playmaking. The Clippers traded one of last season’s primary ballhandlers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to Oklahoma City in July as part of a deal to acquire All-Star forward Paul George.