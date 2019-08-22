Sparks punch playoff ticket with emphatic victory over Indiana

The Sparks punched their ticket to the WNBA playoffs in an emphatic way, beating the Indiana Fever 98-65 at Staples Center on Thursday night.

All-Star forward-center Nneka Ogwumike led a balanced attack for the Sparks, scoring a game-high 17 points and collecting seven rebounds. Center Chiney Ogwumike had 15 points on seven-for-eight shooting from the field.

After a lackluster first quarter, the Sparks found their rhythm, going on a 43-16 run from the start of the second quarter until midway through the third. The game was never close after that.

The Sparks had all 12 players active for the first time this year, as guard Riquna Williams returned from a 10-game league suspension for a domestic violence accusation. Williams was in the starting lineup and although her three-point shot was off, she finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Eleven players scored as the Sparks shot 50.0% from the field. They held the Fever to 38.3%, forced 21 turnovers and had 26 assists.

The Sparks have won 10 consecutive home games. Four of their final seven contests are at home.