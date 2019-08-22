Trial delayed in killing of former Clippers player Lorenzen Wright

The trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the killing of former Clippers player Lorenzen Wright has been delayed because of unspecified “new information.”

Billy Ray Turner’s trial had been scheduled to start Sept. 16 at the Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn.

But Judge Lee Coffee took the date off the calendar during a hearing Thursday, citing additional information that had surfaced. Prosecutors recently turned the material over to defense attorney John Keith Perry.

The nature of the information wasn’t discussed in a livestream of the hearing.

The delay is the latest twist in the saga that started when Wright’s bullet-riddled body was discovered in a Memphis field more than nine years ago.

Turner was arrested in December 2017 and charged with conspiring with Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, to kill the former player to collect his $1-million life insurance policy.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty last month to facilitation of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but will be eligible for parole in about eight years.

Wright’s attorney, Juni Ganguli, told The Times that the new information has nothing to do with his client.

Turner pleaded guilty in June to an unrelated charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and received 16 years in prison.