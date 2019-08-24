Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck plans to retire from football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck passed for 39 touchdowns last season.
(AJ Mast / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Aug. 24, 2019
7:12 PM
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck plans to retire immediately because he is mentally worn out, according to a person not authorized to speak on Luck’s behalf.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing an unnamed source, tweeted Saturday that the former No. 1 overall pick has informed the Colts of his plans and there will be a news conference Sunday to make it official.

Luck, 29, who sat out the 2017 season after shoulder surgery, led the Colts back to the playoffs last season with eight consecutive games of three or more touchdown passes. He finished the season with 39 touchdown passes, second only to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (50).

Indianapolis, widely considered a vogue Super Bowl pick, has the moderately experienced Jacoby Brissett as its backup quarterback. He played a full season in place of Luck in 2017, throwing 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

Colts quarterback gestures to the crowd after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Luck, a former Stanford star under then-coach Jim Harbaugh, was the top pick in the 2012 draft, essentially took the Colts baton from Peyton Manning, and over the next six NFL seasons absorbed more hits than any quarterback in the game.

