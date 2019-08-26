Andrew Luck retires: Former Colts player offers to buy season tickets from angry fans

A guy who doesn’t even play for the Indianapolis Colts anymore has a generous offer for angry fans who apparently bought season tickets only to watch Andrew Luck play.

Long snapper Matt Overton, who played five seasons with the Colts and is now going into his third year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, posted a tweet Monday morning “to any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund.”

“I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families,” wrote Overton, who referenced making regular visits to the Riley Hospital for Children in his goodbye letter to Indianapolis in 2017.

The 2013 Pro Bowl selection has posted a series of tweets in support of Luck since the now-former Colts quarterback announced his surprise retirement from the NFL on Saturday.

Overton’s most recent tweet came soon after Zak Keefer of the Athletic reported that fans were “calling Colts HQ today, demanding refunds for their season tickets.” The Colts’ website lists season ticket prices ranging from $448 to $2,648. And based on the boos that rained down on Luck at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night, there could be a lot of fans looking to be repaid for some very expensive tickets.

Surely Overton can’t be serious with his offer to by each and every one of them out.

“I’m serious,” he tweeted.