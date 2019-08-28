College football picks 2019: Predicting winners for every Power Five game

If you’re like me, August is the longest month of the year. That has nothing to do with the weather and everything to do with college football being so close that you can practically feel “Ralphie” running onto the field in the Rocky Mountains or hear all the different renditions of “Tiger Rag” trumpeting across the Southeast.
Seven years ago, to get through this month, a friend of mine who shares my disgust for August joined me in picking every single Power Five football game. No matter how much we disagreed on the result of a game, we had to come to a consensus and go with it. It was a way of checking each other and, we hoped, coming to a greater place of understanding.
Well, after a few years, we stopped doing this. Life moved on. I got married and happened to honeymoon in August. The next year, my wife and I had our daughter in August. (Those are definitely two recommended ways to get through this month, if you’re so lucky).
But this year, with me in my first season as The Times’ national college football reporter, we decided to do it again. Here are our picks for 2019, and thanks to Sam for getting me to September like old times.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Georgia
Peach Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Michigan
College Football Playoff championship: Georgia over Alabama
OTHER BOWLS
Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah
Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Texas A&M
Orange Bowl: Virginia vs. Louisiana State
Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Central Florida
PAC-12 CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS
Projected 2019 standings
|NORTH
|Overall
|Conf.
|NORTHWashington
|Overall11-1
|Conf.8-1
|NORTHOregon
|Overall9-3
|Conf.7-2
|NORTHStanford
|Overall7-5
|Conf.6-3
|NORTHWashington St
|Overall7-5
|Conf.4-5
|NORTHCal
|Overall6-6
|Conf.4-5
|NORTHOregon State
|Overall2-10
|Conf.1-8
|NORTHSOUTH
|Overall
|Conf.
|NORTHUtah
|Overall10-2
|Conf.7-2
|NORTHUSC
|Overall8-4
|Conf.6-3
|NORTHArizona State
|Overall6-6
|Conf.4-5
|NORTHUCLA
|Overall5-7
|Conf.4-5
|NORTHArizona
|Overall6-6
|Conf.3-6
|NORTHColorado
|Overall2-10
|Conf.0-9
PAC-12 championship: Utah over Washington
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
ARIZONA (6-6, 3-6)
@Hawaii -- Win
Northern Arizona -- Win
Texas Tech -- Win
UCLA -- Loss
@Colorado -- Win
Washington -- Loss
@USC -- Loss
@Stanford -- Loss
Oregon State -- Win
@Oregon -- Loss
Utah -- Win
@Arizona State -- Loss
ARIZONA STATE (6-6, 4-5)
Kent State -- Win
Sacramento State -- Win
@Michigan State -- Loss
Colorado -- Win
@California -- Loss
Washington State -- Win
@Utah -- Loss
@UCLA -- Loss
USC -- Win
@Oregon State -- Loss
Oregon -- Loss
Arizona -- Win
CALIFORNIA (6-6, 4-5)
UC Davis -- Win
@Washington -- Loss
North Texas -- Win
@Ole Miss -- Loss
Arizona State -- Win
@Oregon -- Loss
Oregon State -- Win
@Utah -- Loss
Washington State -- Win
USC -- Loss
@Stanford -- Loss
@UCLA -- Win
COLORADO (2-10, 0-9)
Colorado State -- Win
Nebraska -- Loss
Air Force -- Win
@Arizona State -- Loss
Arizona -- Loss
@Oregon -- Loss
@Washington State -- Loss
USC -- Loss
@UCLA -- Loss
Stanford -- Loss
Washington -- Loss
@Utah -- Loss
OREGON (9-3, 7-2)
Auburn -- Loss
Nevada -- Win
Montana -- Win
@Stanford -- Win
California -- Win
Colorado -- Win
@Washington -- Loss
Washington State -- Win
@USC -- Loss
Arizona -- Win
@Arizona State -- Win
Oregon State -- Win
OREGON STATE (2-10, 1-8)
Oklahoma State -- Loss
@Hawaii -- Loss
Cal Poly -- Win
Stanford -- Loss
@UCLA -- Loss
Utah -- Loss
@California -- Loss
@Arizona -- Loss
Washington -- Loss
Arizona State -- Win
@Washington State -- Loss
@Oregon -- Loss
STANFORD (7-5, 6-3)
Northwestern -- Win
@USC -- Loss
@UCF -- Loss
Oregon -- Loss
@Oregon State -- Win
Washington -- Win
UCLA -- Win
Arizona -- Win
@Colorado -- Win
@Washington State -- Loss
California -- Win
Notre Dame -- Loss
UCLA (5-7, 4-5)
@Cincinnati -- Loss
San Diego State -- Win
Oklahoma -- Loss
@Washington State -- Loss
@Arizona -- Win
Oregon State -- Win
@Stanford -- Loss
Arizona State -- Win
Colorado -- Win
@Utah -- Loss
@USC -- Loss
California -- Loss
USC (8-4, 6-3)
Fresno State -- Win
Stanford -- Win
@BYU -- Win
Utah -- Loss
@Washington -- Loss
@Notre Dame -- Loss
Arizona -- Win
@Colorado -- Win
Oregon -- Win
@Arizona State -- Loss
@California -- Win
UCLA -- Win
UTAH (10-2, 7-2)
@BYU -- Win
Northern Illinois -- Win
Idaho State -- Win
@USC -- Win
Washington State -- Win
@Oregon State -- Win
Arizona State -- Win
California -- Win
@Washington -- Loss
UCLA -- Win
@Arizona -- Loss
Colorado -- Win
WASHINGTON (11-1, 8-1)
Eastern Washington -- Win
California -- Win
Hawaii -- Win
@BYU -- Win
USC -- Win
@Stanford -- Loss
@Arizona -- Win
Oregon -- Win
Utah -- Win
@Oregon State -- Win
@Colorado -- Win
Washington State -- Win
WASHINGTON STATE (7-5, 4-5)
New Mexico State -- Win
Northern Colorado -- Win
Houston -- Win
UCLA -- Win
@Utah -- Loss
@Arizona State -- Loss
Colorado -- Win
@Oregon -- Loss
@California -- Loss
Stanford -- Win
Oregon State -- Win
@Washington -- Loss
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS
Projected 2019 standings
|EAST
|Overall
|Conf.
|EASTGeorgia
|Overall12-0
|Conf.8-0
|EASTFlorida
|Overall9-3
|Conf.5-3
|EASTMissouri
|Overall9-3
|Conf.5-3
|EASTTennessee
|Overall7-5
|Conf.3-5
|EASTVanderbilt
|Overall7-5
|Conf.3-5
|EASTSouth Carolina
|Overall6-6
|Conf.3-5
|EASTKentucky
|Overall6-6
|Conf.2-6
|EASTWEST
|Overall
|Conf.
|EASTAlabama
|Overall11-1
|Conf.7-1
|EASTTexas A&M
|Overall9-3
|Conf.6-2
|EASTLSU
|Overall10-2
|Conf.6-2
|EASTAuburn
|Overall8-4
|Conf.4-4
|EASTOle Miss
|Overall5-7
|Conf.2-6
|EASTMississippi St.
|Overall6-6
|Conf.2-6
|EASTArkansas
|Overall4-8
|Conf.0-8
SEC Championship: Alabama over Georgia
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
ALABAMA (11-1, 7-1)
Duke -- Win
NM State -- Win
@South Carolina -- Win
Southern Miss -- Win
Ole Miss -- Win
@Texas A&M -- Win
Tennessee -- Win
Arkansas -- Win
LSU -- Win
@Miss St. -- Win
Western Carolina -- Win
@Auburn -- Loss
ARKANSAS (4-8, 0-8)
Portland State -- Win
@Ole Miss -- Loss
Colorado State -- Win
San Jose State -- Win
Texas A&M -- Loss
@Kentucky -- Loss
Auburn -- Loss
@Alabama -- Loss
Miss St. -- Loss
Western Kentucky -- Win
@LSU -- Loss
Mizzou -- Loss
AUBURN (8-4, 4-4)
Oregon -- Win
Tulane -- Win
Kent St. -- Win
@Texas A&M -- Loss
Miss St. -- Win
@Florida -- Loss
@Arkansas -- Win
@LSU -- Loss
Ole Miss -- Win
Georgia -- Loss
Samford -- Win
Alabama -- Win
FLORIDA (9-3, 5-3)
Miami -- Win
Tennessee-Martin -- Win
@Kentucky -- Win
Tennessee -- Win
Towson -- Win
Auburn -- Win
@LSU -- Loss
@South Carolina -- Loss
Georgia -- Loss
Vanderbilt -- Win
@Mizzou -- Win
Florida State -- Win
GEORGIA (12-0, 8-0)
@Vanderbilt -- Win
Murray State -- Win
Arkansas St -- Win
Notre Dame -- Win
@Tennessee -- Win
South Carolina -- Win
Kentucky -- Win
Florida -- Win
Mizzou -- Win
@Auburn -- Win
Texas A&M -- Win
@Georgia Tech -- Win
KENTUCKY (6-6, 2-6)
Toledo -- Win
EMU -- Win
Florida -- Loss
@Miss St -- Loss
@South Carolina -- Loss
Arkansas -- Win
@Georgia -- Loss
Mizzou -- Loss
Tennessee -- Win
@Vanderbilt -- Loss
Tennessee-Martin -- Win
Louisville -- Win
LSU (10-2, 6-2)
Georgia Southern -- Win
@Texas -- Win
NW State -- Win
@Vanderbilt -- Win
Utah State -- Win
Florida -- Win
@Miss St -- Win
Auburn -- Win
@Alabama -- Loss
@Ole Miss -- Win
Arkansas -- Win
Texas A&M -- Loss
MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-6, 2-6)
UL-Lafayette -- Win
Southern Miss -- Win
Kansas State -- Win
Kentucky -- Win
@Auburn -- Loss
@Tennessee -- Loss
LSU -- Win
@Texas A&M -- Loss
@Arkansas -- Win
Alabama -- Loss
Abilene Christian -- Win
Ole Miss -- Loss
MISSOURI (9-3, 5-3)
@Wyoming -- Win
West Virginia -- Win
SEMO -- Win
South Carolina -- Win
Troy -- Win
Ole Miss -- Win
@Vanderbilt -- Loss
@Kentucky -- Win
@Georgia -- Loss
Florida -- Loss
Tennessee -- Win
@Arkansas -- Win
OLE MISS (5-7, 2-6)
@Memphis -- Loss
Arkansas -- Win
SE Louisiana -- Win
Cal -- Win
@Alabama -- Loss
Vanderbilt -- Loss
@Mizzou -- Loss
Texas A&M -- Loss
@Auburn -- Loss
New Mexico St -- Win
LSU -- Loss
@Miss St. -- Win
SOUTH CAROLINA (6-6, 3-5)
North Carolina -- Win
Charleston Southern -- Win
Alabama -- Loss
@Mizzou -- Loss
Kentucky -- Win
@Georgia -- Win
Florida -- Win
@Tennessee -- Loss
Vanderbilt -- Win
App State -- Win
@Texas A&M -- Loss
Clemson -- Loss
TENNESSEE (7-3, 3-5)
Georgia State -- Win
BYU -- Win
Chattanooga -- Win
@Florida -- Loss
Georgia -- Loss
Miss St. -- Win
@Alabama -- Loss
South Carolina -- Win
UAB -- Win
@Kentucky -- Loss
@Mizzou -- Loss
Vanderbilt -- Win
TEXAS A&M (9-3, 6-2)
Texas St -- Win
@Clemson -- Loss
Lamar -- Win
Auburn -- Win
@Arkansas -- Win
Alabama -- Loss
@Ole Miss -- Win
Miss St. -- Win
UTSA -- Win
South Carolina -- Win
@Georgia -- Loss
@LSU -- Win
VANDERBILT (7-5, 3-5)
Georgia -- Loss
@Purdue -- Win
LSU -- Loss
North Illinois -- Win
@Ole Miss -- Win
UNLV -- Win
Mizzou -- Win
@South Carolina -- Loss
@Florida -- Loss
Kentucky -- Win
ETSU -- Win
@Tennessee -- Loss
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE AND NOTRE DAME PREDICTIONS
Projected 2019 standings
|COASTAL
|Overall
|Conf.
|COASTALVirginia
|Overall10-2
|Conf.7-1
|COASTALVirginia Tech
|Overall9-3
|Conf.6-2
|COASTALMiami
|Overall9-3
|Conf.6-2
|COASTALDuke
|Overall4-8
|Conf.2-6
|COASTALPitt
|Overall4-8
|Conf.2-6
|COASTALNorth Carolina
|Overall3-9
|Conf.2-6
|COASTALGeorgia Tech
|Overall1-11
|Conf.0-8
|COASTALATLANTIC
|Overall
|Conf.
|COASTALClemson
|Overall12-0
|Conf.8-0
|COASTALSyracuse
|Overall9-3
|Conf.6-2
|COASTALWake Forest
|Overall9-3
|Conf.5-3
|COASTALFlorida State
|Overall8-4
|Conf.5-3
|COASTALBoston College
|Overall7-5
|Conf.4-4
|COASTALNC State
|Overall6-6
|Conf.3-5
|COASTALLouisville
|Overall2-10
|Conf.0-8
ACC Championship: Clemson over Virginia
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
BOSTON COLLEGE (7-5, 4-4)
Virginia Tech -- Win
Richmond -- Win
Kansas -- Win
@Rutgers -- Win
Wake Forest -- Loss
@Louisville -- Win
NC State -- Win
@Clemson -- Loss
@Syracuse -- Loss
Florida State -- Loss
@Notre Dame -- Loss
@Pitt -- Win
CLEMSON (12-0, 8-0)
Georgia Tech -- Win
Texas A&M -- Win
@Syracuse -- Win
Charlotte -- Win
@North Carolina -- Win
Florida State -- Win
@Louisville -- Win
Boston College -- Win
Wofford -- Win
@NC State -- Win
Wake Forest -- Win
@South Carolina -- Win
DUKE (4-8, 2-6)
Alabama -- Loss
North Carolina A&T -- Win
@MTSU -- Win
@Virginia Tech -- Loss
Pitt -- Win
Georgia Tech -- Win
@Virginia Tech -- Loss
@North Carolina -- Loss
Notre Dame -- Loss
Syracuse -- Loss
@Wake Forest -- Loss
Miami -- Loss
FLORIDA STATE (8-4, 5-3)
Boise State -- Win
Louisiana-Monroe -- Win
@Virginia -- Loss
Louisville -- Win
NC State -- Win
@Clemson -- Loss
@Wake Forest -- Loss
Syracuse -- Win
Miami -- Win
@Boston College -- Win
Alabama State -- Win
@Florida -- Loss
GEORGIA TECH (1-11, 0-8)
@Clemson -- Loss
South Florida -- Loss
Citadel -- Win
@Temple -- Loss
North Carolina -- Loss
@Duke -- Loss
@Miami -- Loss
Pitt -- Loss
@Virginia -- Loss
Virginia Tech -- Loss
NC State -- Loss
Georgia -- Loss
LOUISVILLE (2-10, 0-8)
Notre Dame -- Loss
Eastern Kentucky -- Win
Western Kentuckty -- Win
@Florida State -- Loss
Boston College -- Loss
@Wake Forest -- Loss
Clemson -- Loss
Virginia -- Loss
@Miami -- Loss
@NC State -- Loss
Syracuse -- Loss
@Kentucky -- Loss
MIAMI (9-3, 6-2)
Florida -- Loss
@North Carolina -- Win
Bethune-Cookman -- Win
Central Michigan -- Win
Virginia Tech -- Loss
Virginia -- Win
Georgia Tech -- Win
@Pitt -- Win
@Florida State -- Loss
Louisville -- Win
@FIU -- Win
@Duke -- Win
NC STATE (6-6, 3-5)
East Carolina -- Win
Western Carolina -- Win
@West Virginia -- Loss
Ball State -- Win
@Florida State -- Loss
Syracuse -- Loss
@Boston College -- Loss
@Wake Forest -- Loss
Clemson -- Loss
Louisville -- Win
@Georgia Tech -- Win
North Carolina -- Win
NORTH CAROLINA (3-9, 2-6)
South Carolina -- Loss
Miami -- Loss
@Wake Forest -- Loss
App State -- Loss
Clemson -- Loss
@Georgia Tech -- Win
@Virginia Tech -- Loss
Duke -- Win
Virginia -- Loss
@Pitt -- Loss
Mercer -- Win
@NC State -- Loss
NOTRE DAME (10-2)
@Louisville -- Win
New Mexico -- Win
@Georgia -- Loss
Virginia -- Win
Bowling Green -- Win
USC -- Win
@Michigan -- Loss
Virginia Tech -- Win
@Duke -- Win
Navy -- Win
Boston College -- Win
@Stanford -- Win
PITT (4-8, 2-6)
Virginia -- Loss
Ohio -- Win
@Penn State -- Loss
UCF -- Loss
Delaware -- Win
@Duke -- Loss
@Syracuse -- Loss
Miami -- Loss
@Georgia Tech -- Win
North Carolina -- Win
@Virginia Tech -- Loss
Boston College -- Loss
SYRACUSE (9-3, 6-2)
@Liberty -- Win
@Maryland -- Loss
Clemson -- Loss
Western Michigan -- Win
Holy Cross -- Win
@NC State -- Win
Pitt -- Win
@Florida State -- Loss
Boston College -- Win
@Duke -- Win
@Louisville -- Win
Wake Forest -- Win
VIRGINIA (10-2, 7-1)
@Pitt -- Win
William & Mary -- Win
Florida State -- Win
Old Dominion -- Win
@Notre Dame -- Loss
@Miami -- Loss
Duke -- Win
@Louisville -- Win
@North Carolina -- Win
Georgia Tech -- Win
Liberty -- Win
Virginia Tech -- Win
VIRGINIA TECH (9-3, 6-2)
@Boston College -- Loss
Old Dominion -- Win
Furman -- Win
Duke -- Win
@Miami -- Win
Rhode Island -- Win
North Carolina -- Win
@Notre Dame -- Loss
Wake Forest -- Win
@Georgia Tech -- Win
Pitt -- Win
@Virginia -- Loss
WAKE FOREST (9-3, 5-3)
Utah State -- Win
@Rice -- Win
North Carolina -- Win
Elon -- Win
@Boston College -- Win
Louisville -- Win
Florida State -- Win
NC State -- Win
@Virginia Tech -- Loss
@Clemson -- Loss
Duke -- Win
@Syracuse -- Loss
BIG TEN CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS
Projected 2019 standings
|EAST
|Overall
|Conf.
|EASTNebraska
|Overall9-3
|Conf.6-3
|EASTWisconsin
|Overall7-5
|Conf.5-4
|EASTIowa
|Overall8-4
|Conf.5-4
|EASTNorthwestern
|Overall7-5
|Conf.5-4
|EASTPurdue
|Overall6-6
|Conf.5-4
|EASTMinnesota
|Overall7-5
|Conf.4-5
|EASTIllinois
|Overall4-8
|Conf.1-8
|EASTWEST
|Overall
|Conf.
|EASTMichigan
|Overall11-1
|Conf.8-1
|EASTOhio State
|Overall10-2
|Conf.7-2
|EASTPenn State
|Overall10-2
|Conf.7-2
|EASTMichigan State
|Overall8-4
|Conf.5-4
|EASTMaryland
|Overall6-6
|Conf.3-6
|EASTIndiana
|Overall5-7
|Conf.2-7
|EASTRutgers
|Overall2-10
|Conf.0-9
Big Ten Championship: Michigan over Nebraska
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
ILLINOIS (4-8, 1-8)
Akron -- Win
@UConn -- Win
Eastern Michigan -- Win
Nebraska -- Loss
@Minnesota -- Loss
Michigan -- Loss
Wisconsin -- Loss
@Purdue -- Loss
Rutgers -- Win
@Michigan State -- Loss
@Iowa -- Loss
Northwestern -- Loss
INDIANA (5-7, 2-7)
@Ball State -- Win
Eastern Illinois -- Win
Ohio State -- Loss
UConn -- Win
@Michigan State -- Loss
Rutgers -- Win
@Maryland -- Loss
@Nebraska -- Loss
Northwestern -- Win
@Penn State -- Loss
Michigan -- Loss
@Purdue -- Loss
IOWA (8-4, 5-4)
Miami (OH) -- Win
Rutgers -- Win
@Iowa State -- Win
MTSU -- Win
@Michigan -- Loss
Penn State -- Loss
Purdue -- Win
@Northwestern -- Win
@Wisconsin -- Loss
Minnesota -- Win
Illinois -- Win
@Nebraska -- Loss
MARYLAND (6-6, 3-6)
Howard -- Win
Syracuse -- Win
@Temple -- Win
Penn State -- Loss
@Rutgers -- Win
@Purdue -- Loss
Indiana -- Win
@Minnesota -- Loss
Michigan -- Loss
@Ohio State -- Loss
Nebraska -- Win
@Michigan State -- Loss
MICHIGAN (11-1, 8-1)
MTSU -- Win
Army -- Win
@Wisconsin -- Win
Rutgers -- Win
Iowa -- Win
@Illinois -- Win
@Penn State -- Loss
Notre Dame -- Win
@Maryland -- Win
Michigan State -- Win
@Indiana -- Win
Ohio State -- Win
MICHIGAN STATE (8-4, 5-4)
Tulsa -- Win
Western Michigan -- Win
Arizona State -- Win
@Northwestern -- Loss
Indiana -- Win
@Ohio State -- Loss
@Wisconsin -- Loss
Penn State -- Win
Illinois -- Win
@Michigan -- Loss
@Rutgers -- Win
Maryland -- Win
MINNESOTA (7-5, 4-5)
South Dakota St. -- Win
@Fresno State -- Win
Georgia Southern -- Win
@Purdue -- Loss
Illinois -- Win
Nebraska -- Loss
@Rutgers -- Win
Maryland -- Win
Penn State -- Loss
@Iowa -- Loss
@Northwestern -- Loss
Wisconsin -- Win
NEBRASKA (9-3, 6-3)
South Alabama -- Win
@Colorado -- Win
Northern Illinois -- Win
@Illinois -- Win
Ohio State -- Win
Northwestern -- Loss
@Minnesota -- Win
Indiana -- Win
@Purdue -- Loss
Wisconsin -- Win
@Maryland -- Loss
Iowa -- Win
NORTHWESTERN (7-5, 5-4)
@Stanford -- Loss
UNLV -- Win
Michigan State -- Win
@Wisconsin -- Loss
@Nebraska -- Win
Ohio State -- Loss
Iowa -- Loss
@Indiana -- Loss
Purdue -- Win
UMass -- Win
Minnesota -- Win
@Illinois -- Win
OHIO STATE (10-2, 7-2)
FAU -- Win
Cincinnati -- Win
@Indiana -- Win
Minnesota -- Win
@Nebraska -- Loss
Michigan State -- Win
@Northwestern -- Win
Wisconsin -- Win
Maryland -- Win
@Rutgers -- Win
Penn State -- Win
Michigan -- Loss
PENN STATE (10-2, 7-2)
Idaho -- Win
Buffalo -- Win
Pitt -- Win
@Maryland -- Win
Purdue -- Win
@Iowa -- Win
Michigan -- Win
@Michigan State -- Loss
@Minnesota -- Win
Indiana -- Win
Ohio State -- Loss
Rutgers -- Win
PURDUE (6-6, 5-4)
@Nevada -- Win
Vanderbilt -- Loss
TCU -- Loss
Minnesota -- Win
@Penn State -- Loss
Maryland -- Win
@Iowa -- Loss
Illinois -- Win
Nebraska -- Win
@Northwestern -- Loss
@Wisconsin -- Loss
Indiana -- Win
WISCONSIN (7-5, 5-4)
@South Florida -- Loss
Central Michigan -- Win
Michigan -- Loss
Northwestern -- Win
Kent State -- Win
Michigan State -- Win
@Illinois -- Win
@Ohio State -- Loss
Iowa -- Win
@Nebraska -- Loss
Purdue -- Win
@Minnesota -- Loss
RUTGERS (2-10, 0-9)
UMass -- Win
@Iowa -- Loss
Boston College -- Loss
@Michigan -- Loss
Maryland -- Loss
@Indiana -- Loss
Minnesota -- Loss
Liberty -- Win
@Illinois -- Loss
Ohio State -- Loss
Michigan State -- Loss
@Penn State -- Loss
BIG 12 CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS
Projected 2019 standings
|Team
|Overall
|Conf.
|TeamTexas
|Overall10-2
|Conf.8-1
|TeamOklahoma State
|Overall10-2
|Conf.7-2
|TeamOklahoma
|Overall10-2
|Conf.7-2
|TeamBaylor
|Overall8-4
|Conf.5-4
|TeamIowa State
|Overall7-5
|Conf.5-4
|TeamWest Virginia
|Overall6-6
|Conf.4-5
|TeamTexas Tech
|Overall6-6
|Conf.4-5
|TeamTCU
|Overall7-5
|Conf.4-5
|TeamKansas State
|Overall3-9
|Conf.1-8
|TeamKansas
|Overall2-10
|Conf.0-9
Big 12 Championship: Texas over Oklahoma State
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
BAYLOR (8-4, 5-4)
Stephen F. Austin -- Win
UTSA -- Win
@Rice -- Win
Iowa State -- Win
@Kansas State -- Win
Texas Tech -- Win
@Oklahoma State -- Loss
West Virginia -- Win
@TCU -- Loss
Oklahoma -- Loss
Texas -- Loss
@Kansas -- Win
IOWA STATE (7-5, 5-4)
Northern Iowa -- Win
Iowa -- Loss
Louisiana-Monroe -- Win
@Baylor -- Loss
TCU -- Win
@West Virginia -- Win
@Texas Tech -- Loss
Oklahoma State -- Loss
@Oklahoma -- Loss
Texas -- Win
Kansas -- Win
@Kansas State -- Win
KANSAS (2-10, 0-9)
Indiana State -- Win
Coastal Carolina -- Win
@Boston College -- Loss
West Virginia -- Loss
@TCU -- Loss
Oklahoma -- Loss
@Texas -- Loss
Texas Tech -- Loss
Kansas State -- Loss
@Oklahoma State -- Loss
@Iowa State -- Loss
Baylor -- Loss
KANSAS STATE (3-9, 1-8)
Nicholls -- Win
Bowling Green -- Win
@Mississippi State -- Loss
@Oklahoma State -- Loss
Baylor -- Loss
TCU -- Loss
Oklahoma -- Loss
@Kansas -- Win
@Texas -- Loss
West Virginia -- Loss
@Texas Tech -- Loss
Iowa State -- Loss
OKLAHOMA (10-2, 7-2)
Houston -- Win
South Dakota -- Win
@UCLA -- Win
Texas Tech -- Win
@Kansas -- Win
Texas -- Loss
West Virginia -- Win
@Kansas State -- Win
Iowa State -- Win
@Baylor -- Win
TCU -- Win
@Oklahoma State -- Loss
OKLAHOMA STATE (10-2, 7-2)
@Oregon State -- Win
McNeese State -- Win
@Tulsa -- Win
@Texas -- Loss
Kansas State -- Win
@Texas Tech -- Win
Baylor -- Win
@Iowa State -- Win
TCU -- Win
Kansas -- Win
@West Virginia -- Loss
Oklahoma -- Win
TCU (7-5, 4-5)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff -- Win
@Purdue -- Win
SMU -- Win
Kansas -- Win
@Iowa State -- Loss
@Kansas State -- Win
Texas -- Loss
@Oklahoma State -- Loss
Baylor -- Win
@Texas Tech -- Loss
@Oklahoma -- Loss
West Virginia -- Win
TEXAS (10-2, 8-1)
Louisiana Tech -- Win
LSU -- Loss
Rice -- Win
Oklahoma State -- Win
@West Virginia -- Win
Oklahoma -- Win
Kansas -- Win
@TCU -- Win
Kansas State -- Win
@Iowa State -- Loss
@Baylor -- Win
Texas Tech -- Win
TEXAS TECH (6-6, 4-5)
Montana State -- Win
UTEP -- Win
@Arizona -- Loss
@Oklahoma -- Loss
Oklahoma State -- Loss
Baylor -- Loss
Iowa State -- Win
@Kansas -- Win
@West Virginia -- Loss
TCU -- Win
Kansas State -- Win
@Texas -- Loss
WEST VIRGINIA (6-6, 4-5)
James Madison -- Win
@Mizzou -- Loss
NC State -- Win
@Kansas -- Win
Texas -- Loss
Iowa State -- Loss
@Oklahoma -- Loss
@Baylor -- Loss
Texas Tech -- Win
@Kansas State -- Win
Oklahoma State -- Win
@TCU -- Loss