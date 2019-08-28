The picks are in for Week 1 of college football: USC yes, UCLA no

UCLA at Cincinnati: Cincinnati 27-24
The schedule-makers did the young Bruins no favors with this opener.
Utah at Brigham Young: Utah 31-16
The Holy War will go to the Utes for the ninth straight time thanks to the running of Zack Moss.
Utah State at Wake Forest: Wake Forest 30-24
The Demon Deacons will be a team to watch in the ACC with Jamie Newman at quarterback.
Mississippi at Memphis: Memphis 41-35
The Tigers will outscore the Rebels in their first game with Rich Rodriguez calling plays.
Northwestern at Stanford: Stanford 20-17
A low-scoring game will be won late on the leg of Stanford kicker Jet Toner.
Virginia Tech at Boston College: Boston College 24-20
The Eagles will grind the clock behind talented running back AJ Dillon and trust their defense.
Boise State vs. Florida State: Florida State 28-23
The Seminoles’ skill wins out with Boise State starting a true freshman quarterback.
Auburn vs. Oregon: Auburn 27-21
The Tigers’ defense will hold Oregon long enough for true freshman quarterback Bo Nix to find his sea legs.
Virginia at Pittsburgh: Virginia 29-21
The Cavaliers are trying to take the next step this year, and they survive a tricky ACC opener.
Fresno State at USC: USC 38-17
Things may start slow for the Trojans in the Air Raid, but they will overwhelm Fresno State eventually.
McCollough’s 2019 postseason picks:
College Football Playoff:
Peach Bowl: 1 Clemson (13-0) vs. 4 Georgia (12-1)
Fiesta Bowl: 2 Alabama (12-1) vs. 3 Michigan (12-1)
CFP championship: Georgia over Alabama
Power Five Conference championship games:
Atlantic Coast Conference: Clemson over Virginia
Big Ten Conference: Michigan over Nebraska
Big 12 Conference: Texas over Oklahoma State
Pac-12 Conference: Utah over Washington
Southeastern Conference: Alabama over Georgia
New Year’s Six bowl games:
Rose: Utah (11-2) vs. Ohio State (10-2)
Sugar: Texas (11-2) vs. Texas A&M (9-3)
Orange: Virginia (10-3) vs. Louisiana State (10-2)
Cotton: Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Central Florida (10-2)
For McCollough’s game-by-game predictions for all Power Five schools and projected conference standings, visit latimes.com.