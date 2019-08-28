The picks are in for Week 1 of college football: USC yes, UCLA no

UCLA at Cincinnati: Cincinnati 27-24

The schedule-makers did the young Bruins no favors with this opener.

Utah at Brigham Young: Utah 31-16

The Holy War will go to the Utes for the ninth straight time thanks to the running of Zack Moss.

Utah State at Wake Forest: Wake Forest 30-24

The Demon Deacons will be a team to watch in the ACC with Jamie Newman at quarterback.

Mississippi at Memphis: Memphis 41-35

The Tigers will outscore the Rebels in their first game with Rich Rodriguez calling plays.

Advertisement

Northwestern at Stanford: Stanford 20-17

A low-scoring game will be won late on the leg of Stanford kicker Jet Toner.

Virginia Tech at Boston College: Boston College 24-20

The Eagles will grind the clock behind talented running back AJ Dillon and trust their defense.

Boise State vs. Florida State: Florida State 28-23

The Seminoles’ skill wins out with Boise State starting a true freshman quarterback.

Auburn vs. Oregon: Auburn 27-21

The Tigers’ defense will hold Oregon long enough for true freshman quarterback Bo Nix to find his sea legs.



Advertisement

Virginia at Pittsburgh: Virginia 29-21

The Cavaliers are trying to take the next step this year, and they survive a tricky ACC opener.

Fresno State at USC: USC 38-17

Things may start slow for the Trojans in the Air Raid, but they will overwhelm Fresno State eventually.

McCollough’s 2019 postseason picks:

College Football Playoff:

Peach Bowl: 1 Clemson (13-0) vs. 4 Georgia (12-1)

Fiesta Bowl: 2 Alabama (12-1) vs. 3 Michigan (12-1)

CFP championship: Georgia over Alabama

Power Five Conference championship games:

Advertisement

Atlantic Coast Conference: Clemson over Virginia

Big Ten Conference: Michigan over Nebraska

Big 12 Conference: Texas over Oklahoma State

Pac-12 Conference: Utah over Washington

Southeastern Conference: Alabama over Georgia

New Year’s Six bowl games:

Rose: Utah (11-2) vs. Ohio State (10-2)

Sugar: Texas (11-2) vs. Texas A&M (9-3)

Orange: Virginia (10-3) vs. Louisiana State (10-2)

Cotton: Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Central Florida (10-2)

For McCollough’s game-by-game predictions for all Power Five schools and projected conference standings, visit latimes.com.