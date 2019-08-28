Racing! Look at Del Mar’s stakes for next meeting

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 28. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 30th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.75 48.62 1:12.69 1:24.23 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Of Good Report 120 3 5 4–hd 5–hd 4–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ Prat 1.40 1 Juggles 120 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–3½ Gutierrez 2.00 5 Grab the Munny 113 5 7 6–1 6–1 6–1½ 5–2 3–ns Velez 10.90 2 The Creep 120 2 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–1½ 4–nk Fuentes 8.90 4 Red Clem 120 4 4 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 5–2½ Pereira 6.20 7 Tikkun Olam 120 7 6 7 7 7 7 6–nk Franco 12.40 6 Royal Insider 118 6 3 5–1 4–1 5–hd 6–1½ 7 Roman 24.70

3 OF GOOD REPORT 4.80 2.80 2.20 1 JUGGLES 3.20 2.80 5 GRAB THE MUNNY 4.20

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $6.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-2) $13.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $20.20

Winner–Of Good Report B.g.3 by Twirling Candy out of Lunar Landing, by El Corredor. Bred by Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $140,652 Exacta Pool $75,599 Quinella Pool $4,580 Superfecta Pool $35,276 Trifecta Pool $54,560. Claimed–Of Good Report by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.

OF GOOD REPORT saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, rallied under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and energetic handling to the front in deep stretch and proved best. JUGGLES sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, held on well to deep stretch but could not contain the winner. GRAB THE MUNNY a bit slow to begin, chased between horses then outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and got up late for the show. THE CREEP outside the runner-up early, stalked just off the rail to the stretch and was edged late for third between foes. RED CLEM close up stalking the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three deep on the line. TIKKUN OLAM angled in and tugged his way along inside and was in a bit tight into the backstretch, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROYAL INSIDER chased three deep then outside a rival, was three wide into the second turn then alongside a foe on that bend and into the stretch and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.54 47.52 1:12.89 1:25.94 1:39.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Tiz Toffee 124 6 1 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–4 1–2½ Delgadillo 1.30 1 Alta Ky 115 1 6 6–1 6–½ 4–hd 2–hd 2–3¼ Velez 18.00 8 Check Six 124 8 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 3–2½ Cedillo 16.40 2 Baby Ice 124 2 2 4–1 3–hd 2–hd 4–2½ 4–ns Espinoza 9.90 4 Love of Art 124 4 8 8–3½ 8–5 7–1½ 5–½ 5–1¼ Bejarano 16.40 5 Road Test 117 5 7 7–2 7–1 8–3½ 8–3 6–1½ Diaz, Jr. 2.10 7 Majestic Diva 124 7 5 3–hd 4–1 6–1½ 6–1 7–¾ Pereira 15.50 9 Buttie 124 9 4 5–½ 5–2 5–hd 7–1½ 8–9¼ Mn Garcia 9.20 3 Kennedie Sky 124 3 9 9 9 9 9 9 Fuentes 78.30

6 TIZ TOFFEE 4.60 3.40 3.00 1 ALTA KY 12.60 9.20 8 CHECK SIX 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $32.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $47.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-2) $147.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $131.50

Winner–Tiz Toffee B.f.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Jeff Ho. Mutuel Pool $204,500 Daily Double Pool $37,158 Exacta Pool $127,930 Quinella Pool $6,798 Superfecta Pool $53,571 Trifecta Pool $75,801. Scratched–none.

TIZ TOFFEE sped to the early lead outside a rival, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, kicked away under urging and held. ALTA KY saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, swung four wide into the stretch and gained the place. CHECK SIX stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BABY ICE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened. LOVE OF ART (IRE) angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROAD TEST four wide into the first turn, settled outside chasing the pace, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MAJESTIC DIVA close up stalking the winner between horses, fell back a bit off the rail on the second turn and also weakened. BUTTIE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went between foes leaving the second turn and also weakened. KENNEDIE SKY unhurried along the inside early, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and failed to menace.

THIRD RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.90 49.49 1:14.77 1:39.24 2:02.93 2:14.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ward 'n Jerry 124 4 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 1–ns Van Dyke 7.00 5 Red King 121 5 5–1½ 4–hd 4–1 4–1½ 4–hd 2–nk Gryder 5.20 7 Morse Code 124 7 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2 3–½ Maldonado 4.20 2 Big Buzz 121 2 6–1 6–½ 7–1 5–hd 5–1 4–1½ Prat 3.10 1 Real Master 121 1 4–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 5–1¼ Blanc 14.60 3 Mr. Magico 121 3 7–hd 7–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ 6–2½ 6–2¾ Espinoza 26.20 9 Hardboot 124 9 9 9 9 7–hd 7–½ 7–hd Gutierrez 9.30 6 Unapologetic 124 6 8–1½ 8–½ 8–hd 9 8–2½ 8–2¼ Franco 3.30 8 Mongolian Empire 109 8 3–hd 5–1½ 6–hd 8–½ 9 9 Diaz, Jr. 26.50

4 WARD 'N JERRY 16.00 8.40 5.00 5 RED KING 6.00 3.80 7 MORSE CODE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $83.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $45.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $57.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2) $90.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $129.45

Winner–Ward 'n Jerry Dbb.g.6 by Lucky Pulpit out of Tamarack Bay, by Dehere. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $274,334 Daily Double Pool $20,681 Exacta Pool $162,508 Quinella Pool $9,036 Superfecta Pool $69,580 Trifecta Pool $102,527. Claimed–Morse Code by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Claimed–Unapologetic by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $26.40. Pick Three Pool $60,487.

WARD 'N JERRY stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and final turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, battled outside that one under urging through the final furlong and held gamely between horses late. RED KING was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and finished willingly between foes late. MORSE CODE took the lead outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the final turn and through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. BIG BUZZ chased a bit off the rail then between horses, continued outside a foe on the last turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late four wide on the line. REAL MASTER (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MR. MAGICO stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. HARDBOOT three deep on the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the final turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNAPOLOGETIC settled outside a rival, came out on the last turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back three wide on the final turn, angled in and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.28 46.44 59.45 1:06.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Way too Sweet 120 4 7 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 1–1 Gryder 12.00 9 It's a Riddle 120 8 2 3–½ 3–2½ 2–5 2–4 Cedillo 7.90 10 Arouse N Go 115 9 5 7–1½ 7–3 6–4 3–1¾ Velez 19.90 3 Calese 120 2 1 5–hd 5–½ 3–hd 4–2¼ Bejarano 3.00 2 Fire Diamonds 120 1 10 9–hd 9–1 8–1½ 5–hd Talamo 11.20 11 Chieftess 120 10 3 6–2 6–2 4–½ 6–1 Sanchez 44.10 8 Slew's Screen Star 120 7 6 8–3 8–hd 7–hd 7–11¼ Mn Garcia 29.40 4 Smiling to Excess 120 3 9 2–1 2–1½ 5–½ 8–3¼ Maldonado 0.90 7 My Balabusta 120 6 8 10 10 10 9–3¾ Espinoza 82.10 6 Phoenix Tears 120 5 4 4–2½ 4–2 9–4 10 Pereira 37.50

5 WAY TOO SWEET 26.00 8.80 5.80 9 IT'S A RIDDLE 8.80 7.00 10 AROUSE N GO 8.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $266.00 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $78.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $69.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-10-3) $242.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-10) $403.60

Winner–Way too Sweet Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Sweet Sense, by Street Sense. Bred by Michael Ryan (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Butler, Robert, Duffield, Melinda, Duffield, Steve, Nasheim, Gene and Ryan, Michael John. Mutuel Pool $188,939 Daily Double Pool $31,678 Exacta Pool $104,355 Quinella Pool $5,664 Superfecta Pool $44,418 Trifecta Pool $66,576. Scratched–Bode's Best, Coil and Strike. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $110.70. Pick Three Pool $28,527.

WAY TOO SWEET had speed a bit off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and held. IT'S A RIDDLE had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn and alongside a foe into the stretch and went on willingly late. AROUSE N GO settled off the rail chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CALESE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. FIRE DIAMONDS broke slowly, settled inside, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and improved position. CHIEFTESS chased outside then off the rail, also came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR between horses early, chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and could not summon the necessary response. SMILING TO EXCESS broke slowly, moved up between horses then dueled inside, dropped back along the rail into and through the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. MY BALABUSTA settled off the inside without early speed, came a bit wide into the stretch, drifted in some and failed to menace. PHOENIX TEARS had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in entering the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.45 44.87 56.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Queen of the Track 118 5 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ Fuentes 3.30 1 Jaccat 124 1 6 6–hd 5–½ 3–½ 2–nk Prat 3.00 2 So Gucci 120 2 8 4–1 2–hd 2–2 3–1¼ Bejarano 22.10 4 Point Hope 122 4 7 8 8 6–½ 4–1¼ Van Dyke 1.20 9 Miss Lady Ann 118 8 3 3–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–½ Cedillo 9.60 3 Dunbow Road 120 3 5 7–hd 7–½ 7–½ 6–2¼ Talamo 14.10 7 Sheza Factor 122 7 2 5–1 6–1½ 8 7–1¼ Roman 27.70 6 Coilette 118 6 4 2–½ 3–1 5–hd 8 Gutierrez 35.10

5 QUEEN OF THE TRACK 8.60 4.60 4.00 1 JACCAT 4.00 3.60 2 SO GUCCI 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $137.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $18.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-4) $47.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $77.45

Winner–Queen of the Track Dbb.f.3 by Midshipman out of Sher Win Forest, by Forest Camp. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $255,444 Daily Double Pool $25,925 Exacta Pool $122,658 Quinella Pool $6,393 Superfecta Pool $55,323 Trifecta Pool $82,993. Scratched–And Counting, Champagne Honey, Flying to the Line. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $340.15. Pick Three Pool $57,317. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-5-5) 4 correct paid $937.85. Pick Four Pool $145,868. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-4-5-5) 5 correct paid $2,060.05. Pick Five Pool $443,195.

QUEEN OF THE TRACK had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging and held sway. JACCAT saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the place. SO GUCCI broke out and bumped a rival, stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was edged late for second. POINT HOPE (IRE) chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. MISS LADY ANN pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. DUNBOW ROAD bumped at the start, chased between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SHEZA FACTOR stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. COILETTE had speed between horses to duel for the lead, battled outside the winner early on the turn, stalked alongside a foe leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.89 47.18 1:12.55 1:25.19 1:38.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Express Train 120 1 2 1–½ 2–hd 1–1 1–7 1–14¼ Smith 0.70 9 Can'tbetemall 120 6 1 2–1 1–½ 2–4 2–5 2–6¾ Cedillo 40.90 5 Palace Prince 120 3 3 3–½ 6 6 6 3–¾ Van Dyke 7.90 8 Shooters Shoot 120 5 5 6 4–hd 4–3 3–1½ 4–1¾ Talamo 5.40 7 Dean Martini 120 4 6 5–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–3¼ Prat 2.40 4 Witch's Vow 120 2 4 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 6 Pereira 28.60

2 EXPRESS TRAIN 3.40 2.80 2.20 9 CAN'TBETEMALL 20.60 6.00 5 PALACE PRINCE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $21.00 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $35.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $46.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-5-8) $37.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-5) $66.55

Winner–Express Train B.c.2 by Union Rags out of I'm a Flake, by Mineshaft. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $222,207 Daily Double Pool $31,732 Exacta Pool $102,888 Quinella Pool $5,666 Superfecta Pool $48,118 Trifecta Pool $70,594. Scratched–Delp, Flash of Promise, Include the Tax, Railsplitter. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $68.10. Pick Three Pool $46,331.

EXPRESS TRAIN had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, dueled between foes a half mile out, regained the advantage into the second turn, inched away a bit off the rail leaving that turn and drew off under some urging with the whip turned down and hand urging, then a left handed crack of the whip a sixteenth out. CAN'TBETEMALL four wide into the first turn, bid outside the winner, gained a lead three deep between foes nearing the half mile pole, battled outside the winner on the second turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and bested the others. PALACE PRINCE stalked off the rail then between foes, dropped back some just off the fence on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. SHOOTERS SHOOT went four wide on the first turn to stalk the pace, bid four wide on the backstretch, fell back outside on the second turn and was outfinished for third. DEAN MARTINI three deep between foes into the first turn, stalked between rivals, bid between foes on the backstretch, also dropped back and angled in on the second turn and weakened. WITCH'S VOW saved ground staking the pace, bid inside on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Generous Portion Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.00 45.69 58.20 1:11.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Been Studying Her 120 6 1 5–1 3–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Smith 8.60 9 Cholula Lips 120 7 5 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ 2–2¼ Bejarano 8.50 7 Smiling Shirlee 120 5 3 6–5 6–2½ 4–hd 3–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 13.00 1 Wise Rachel 120 1 7 7 7 6–2 4–1¾ Talamo 11.20 4 Unchain Her Heart 120 3 2 3–1½ 4–1½ 5–2 5–2¼ Maldonado 26.00 5 Bulletproof One 122 4 4 1–1 1–hd 3–1 6–6¼ Prat 0.30 2 Vegan 120 2 6 4–hd 5–1 7 7 Gutierrez 37.20

8 BEEN STUDYING HER 19.20 9.00 7.40 9 CHOLULA LIPS 9.00 6.20 7 SMILING SHIRLEE 10.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $36.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $51.80 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $54.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-7-1) $127.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-7) $156.55

Winner–Been Studying Her B.f.2 by Fast Anna out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $258,168 Daily Double Pool $38,400 Exacta Pool $126,721 Quinella Pool $6,950 Superfecta Pool $69,259 Trifecta Pool $94,135. Scratched–I Want One, Roses for Laura. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-8) paid $67.55. Pick Three Pool $45,978.

BEEN STUDYING HER stalked three deep then outside a rival, ranged up three wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch and inched clear in the final sixteenth under left handed urging. CHOLULA LIPS three wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, fought back just off the rail in the drive but could not quite match the winner late. SMILING SHIRLEE chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. WISE RACHEL a bit slow into stride, chased inside then just off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNCHAIN HER HEART stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, split foes in deep stretch and weakened. BULLETPROOF ONE had speed between horses then set the pace a bit off the rail, angled in and dueled inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. VEGAN stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses midway on the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.71 58.64 1:05.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Tandalicious 118 10 1 1–1 1–3½ 1–5 1–hd Velez 1.80 9 Darpa 123 7 3 4–2 3–2 2–5½ 2–8½ Flores 4.60 10 Sidepocket Charger 123 8 7 7–1 6–hd 3–hd 3–1¾ Mn Garcia 4.00 2 Girls Got Track 120 2 2 2–1 2–1 4–1½ 4–¾ Gryder 4.60 11 Trapani 120 9 5 5–hd 7–1 6–2 5–1¾ Pereira 8.40 5 Writing in the Sky 120 4 9 6–½ 5–1 5–1 6–2¼ Payeras 58.10 13 Probable 120 11 6 8–1 9–4½ 8–6 7–3½ Puglisi 33.40 1 Noble Girl 113 1 11 9–2 8–hd 7–½ 8–7¼ Peterson 51.40 6 La Dolfina 120 5 10 11 11 9–1½ 9–½ Fuentes 14.50 8 Redhotnreadytowed 120 6 8 10–3 10–1 10–hd 10–8¾ Espinoza 54.70 3 Malibu Minx 123 3 4 3–1 4–hd 11 11 Roman 33.20

12 TANDALICIOUS 5.60 3.40 2.60 9 DARPA 4.80 3.40 10 SIDEPOCKET CHARGER 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-12) $64.40 $1 EXACTA (12-9) $9.10 $2 QUINELLA (9-12) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-9-10-2) $9.58 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-9-10-2-11) $444.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-10) $13.50

Winner–Tandalicious B.f.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Tanda, by Sweetsouthernsaint. Bred by Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $253,502 Daily Double Pool $68,536 Exacta Pool $174,574 Quinella Pool $9,318 Superfecta Pool $95,758 Super High Five Pool $49,132 Trifecta Pool $122,315. Claimed–Girls Got Track by Barber, Cecil, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Ramoncita Light, Rolinga, Thought I'dmissyou. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $175,999. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-12) paid $37.20. Pick Three Pool $155,978. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 4 correct paid $189.30. Pick Four Pool $485,562. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 5 correct paid $3,451.30. Pick Five Pool $416,040. $2 Pick Six (4-5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 5 out of 6 paid $337.00. $2 Pick Six (4-5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 6 correct paid $44,000.80. Pick Six Pool $164,724. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $741.80. Place Pick All Pool $28,676.

TANDALICIOUS had speed three deep then inched away leaving the backstretch, opened a clear advantage of the rail, widened while off the inside in the stretch and just held under urging. DARPA chased off the rail then inside into and on the turn and rallied along the rail in the stretch to just miss. SIDEPOCKET CHARGER angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and in the stretch and held third. GIRLS GOT TRACK prompted the pace inside but a bit off the rail then stalked into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TRAPANI chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WRITING IN THE SKY bumped between horses and squeezed at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. PROBABLE settled outside rivals chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. NOBLE GIRL bobbled some then veered in sharply at the break to be away slowly, went up inside on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LA DOLFINA broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and failed to menace. REDHOTNREADYTOWED broke in and bumped a rival, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. MALIBU MINX broke in a bit then came out while being steadied and straightened, had speed between horses then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch, dropped back outside then between foes on the turn and gave way.