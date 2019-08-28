Racing! Look at Del Mar’s stakes for next meeting

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we enter the Del Mar homestretch.
Well, with the Del Mar meeting almost over, there is only one thing to do, look at what the stakes are in their next meeting.
Nov. 8--$75,000 Kathryn Crosby Stakes, fillies and mares 3 & up, 1 mile on the turf.
Nov. 9--$75,000 Let it Ride Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf.
Nov. 10--$100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs.
Nov. 16—Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs.
Nov. 17--$100,000 Betty Grable Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs.
Nov. 23—Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles.
Nov. 24--$100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs.
Nov. 28—Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf.
Nov. 29—Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 1/2 miles on turf.
Nov. 30—Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf.
Nov. 30—Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf.
Nov. 30—Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf.
Dec. 1—Grade 3 $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf.
Dec. 1—Grade 1 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up,1 mile on turf.
So, it’s the last two days of the meeting where they have a couple of Grade 1s scheduled.
Del Mar review
The feature on Wednesday was the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. The winner, in an upset, was Been Studying Her for, ta da, trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.
Cholula Lips battled with the winner through the stretch but eventually gave way. Been Studying Her won by 1 ¼ lengths. Smiling Shirlee was third. Been Studying Her paid $19.20, $9.00 and $7.40.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say about the race.
Hollendorfer (winning trainer): “We always thought this was a really nice filly and Frank [Alvarado] rode her for me up north. A couple days after I told him we were taking her south, he told me, ‘I’ll go anywhere to ride this filly at any time.’ He liked her a lot. The horse we beat ran up at Emerald Downs and won a stake, so it was pretty good company that she beat. We’ve always had high expectations for her.”
Del Mar preview
Thursday’s card isn’t very impressive but the field sizes put together by David Jerkens are. Here on a weekday before the end of the meeting—although this is the last shot before smaller purses at Los Alamitos—here are the numbers, as always in order: 7, 8, 7, 9, 10 (3 also eligible), 9 (2 ae), 8, 9 (1 ae). First post is the usual 2 p.m.
The feature is an allowance/optional claimer Cal-bred fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs on the dirt. The purse is $64,000. The favorite, at 5-2, is D’s Lovely Sophia for trainer Hector Palma and jockey Eswan Flores. She’s only started twice and won by half-a-length at Los Al and 3 ½ at Del Mar.
Wishful is the second favorite, at 3-1, for Leonard Powell and Flavien Prat. She is two-for-14 lifetime and finished 3-2-3 in her last races, all allowances. Her last win came April 21 at Santa Anita in a starter allowance.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 7 Zip the Monkey (5-1)
Marty Jones-trained gelding comes off an excellent runner-up try to starter allowance runners over this course, finishing a fast-closing second after encountering trouble down the backstretch. He’s had many breaks in his career but seems to be in top form right now and should be a fair betting number in here.
Wednesday’s result: Queen of the Track ($8.60) broke sharply, set the pace inside, then simply dominated through the final 100 yards.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Golden Gate weekend preview
Matt Dinerman, the race caller at Golden Gate, is back with his weekly look at what’s happening up at Golden Gate Fields. Racing returns on Thursday for a short seven-week summer race meeting before a couple weeks off and then back again. Matt’s boundless enthusiasm can be heard in his calls and seen in his writing, even though I edit out some of it. Editors! Take it away, Matt.
“Two weeks ago, California-sire Curlin to Mischief picked up his first win as a papa with 2-year-old Monstrodomous at Golden Gate Fields. One week later, another California freshman stallion, Boat Trip, sired his first winner with his first starter when his son Bettor Trip Nick won a maiden $25,000 claimer for trainer Bill Delia and jockey Catalino Martinez.
“As a racehorse, Boat Trip was a talented turf sprinter. He won two stakes races in his career, the Tsunami Slew Stakes and the Hollywood Turf Express, and competed in the 2013 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. The son of Harlan’s Holiday stood at Special T Thoroughbreds Farm in Temecula with a stud fee of $2,500.
“In other news, 6-year-old gelding Incensed won the third race on Sunday, a $16,000 claimer for sprinters on the Tapeta, and broke the 5 ½-furlong track record by a mere .01 seconds while completing the course in 1:02.55. Incensed, guided by jockey Kyle Frey, set the pace before drawing away from his competition down the stretch, finishing seven lengths ahead of second-place finisher Karma King. Incensed earned an eye popping 102 Beyer speed figure. He was making his first start off the claim for Southern California conditioner Vann Belvoir, who purchased the son of Pollard’s Vision out of a July 17 Del Mar claimer for $20,000.
“Looking to this week, we have five live racing days--Thursday through Monday--with first post at 1:45 p.m. each day. Monday is Labor Day, so we have a none-race holiday card, giving us an extra race day. It also is home to our marquee race of the meeting, the $50,000 Rolling Green Stakes for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 1/16 miles on the turf.
“Leading the nominations is Zestful, who comes off a gate-to-wire win on turf at Del Mar for trainer Mark Glatt. The 4-year-old gelding by Ghostzapper has won five races in a row and is listed as “probable” for the Rolling Green. Others stamped on the “probables” list include the Isidro Tamayo-trained Builder, 2018 Silky Sullivan winner Hardboot, aHarGrade 3 placed Many Roses, 2019 Longacres Mile third-place finisher Restrainedvengence, 2018 Alcatraz victor Tortosa and the Felix Rondan-trained Unpossible. Entries for Monday will be drawn Thursday.
“My ‘Longshot for the John Cherwa Newsletter’ goes in second race on Thursday: 8-1 morning line shot No. 2 Hi Skool Sweethart. The Jamey Thomas trainee drops in class after a rough trip last time out. The 3-year-old filly was a bit rank early in the race and lost her punch late. I think she’ll get a good stalking trip, should benefit from the class drop, and comes from a barn that wins at a really high 35%-win clip with their turf runners. On top of that, she really likes this Golden Gate turf course, and you get a 10-pound weight break with apprentice Juan Espinoza in the saddle. Her best speed figures (which coincidentally have come over this turf course) are good enough to compete against this group. As you can see, I think there’s plenty to like here.
“Have a great week!”
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Wednesday’s results and Thursday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 28.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.75 48.62 1:12.69 1:24.23 1:35.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Of Good Report
|120
|3
|5
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–1½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Prat
|1.40
|1
|Juggles
|120
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–3½
|Gutierrez
|2.00
|5
|Grab the Munny
|113
|5
|7
|6–1
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–2
|3–ns
|Velez
|10.90
|2
|The Creep
|120
|2
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1½
|4–nk
|Fuentes
|8.90
|4
|Red Clem
|120
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–2½
|Pereira
|6.20
|7
|Tikkun Olam
|120
|7
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–nk
|Franco
|12.40
|6
|Royal Insider
|118
|6
|3
|5–1
|4–1
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7
|Roman
|24.70
|3
|OF GOOD REPORT
|4.80
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|JUGGLES
|3.20
|2.80
|5
|GRAB THE MUNNY
|4.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$6.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$7.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-2)
|$13.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$20.20
Winner–Of Good Report B.g.3 by Twirling Candy out of Lunar Landing, by El Corredor. Bred by Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $140,652 Exacta Pool $75,599 Quinella Pool $4,580 Superfecta Pool $35,276 Trifecta Pool $54,560. Claimed–Of Good Report by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
OF GOOD REPORT saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, rallied under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and energetic handling to the front in deep stretch and proved best. JUGGLES sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, held on well to deep stretch but could not contain the winner. GRAB THE MUNNY a bit slow to begin, chased between horses then outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and got up late for the show. THE CREEP outside the runner-up early, stalked just off the rail to the stretch and was edged late for third between foes. RED CLEM close up stalking the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three deep on the line. TIKKUN OLAM angled in and tugged his way along inside and was in a bit tight into the backstretch, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROYAL INSIDER chased three deep then outside a rival, was three wide into the second turn then alongside a foe on that bend and into the stretch and did not rally.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.54 47.52 1:12.89 1:25.94 1:39.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Tiz Toffee
|124
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–4
|1–2½
|Delgadillo
|1.30
|1
|Alta Ky
|115
|1
|6
|6–1
|6–½
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–3¼
|Velez
|18.00
|8
|Check Six
|124
|8
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–2½
|Cedillo
|16.40
|2
|Baby Ice
|124
|2
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–2½
|4–ns
|Espinoza
|9.90
|4
|Love of Art
|124
|4
|8
|8–3½
|8–5
|7–1½
|5–½
|5–1¼
|Bejarano
|16.40
|5
|Road Test
|117
|5
|7
|7–2
|7–1
|8–3½
|8–3
|6–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.10
|7
|Majestic Diva
|124
|7
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–¾
|Pereira
|15.50
|9
|Buttie
|124
|9
|4
|5–½
|5–2
|5–hd
|7–1½
|8–9¼
|Mn Garcia
|9.20
|3
|Kennedie Sky
|124
|3
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Fuentes
|78.30
|6
|TIZ TOFFEE
|4.60
|3.40
|3.00
|1
|ALTA KY
|12.60
|9.20
|8
|CHECK SIX
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$32.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$47.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-2)
|$147.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8)
|$131.50
Winner–Tiz Toffee B.f.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Jeff Ho. Mutuel Pool $204,500 Daily Double Pool $37,158 Exacta Pool $127,930 Quinella Pool $6,798 Superfecta Pool $53,571 Trifecta Pool $75,801. Scratched–none.
TIZ TOFFEE sped to the early lead outside a rival, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, kicked away under urging and held. ALTA KY saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, swung four wide into the stretch and gained the place. CHECK SIX stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BABY ICE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened. LOVE OF ART (IRE) angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROAD TEST four wide into the first turn, settled outside chasing the pace, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MAJESTIC DIVA close up stalking the winner between horses, fell back a bit off the rail on the second turn and also weakened. BUTTIE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went between foes leaving the second turn and also weakened. KENNEDIE SKY unhurried along the inside early, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and failed to menace.
THIRD RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.90 49.49 1:14.77 1:39.24 2:02.93 2:14.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ward 'n Jerry
|124
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Van Dyke
|7.00
|5
|Red King
|121
|5
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|2–nk
|Gryder
|5.20
|7
|Morse Code
|124
|7
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2
|3–½
|Maldonado
|4.20
|2
|Big Buzz
|121
|2
|6–1
|6–½
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|Prat
|3.10
|1
|Real Master
|121
|1
|4–1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1¼
|Blanc
|14.60
|3
|Mr. Magico
|121
|3
|7–hd
|7–1½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|6–2½
|6–2¾
|Espinoza
|26.20
|9
|Hardboot
|124
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–hd
|Gutierrez
|9.30
|6
|Unapologetic
|124
|6
|8–1½
|8–½
|8–hd
|9
|8–2½
|8–2¼
|Franco
|3.30
|8
|Mongolian Empire
|109
|8
|3–hd
|5–1½
|6–hd
|8–½
|9
|9
|Diaz, Jr.
|26.50
|4
|WARD 'N JERRY
|16.00
|8.40
|5.00
|5
|RED KING
|6.00
|3.80
|7
|MORSE CODE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$83.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$45.00
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$57.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2)
|$90.89
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7)
|$129.45
Winner–Ward 'n Jerry Dbb.g.6 by Lucky Pulpit out of Tamarack Bay, by Dehere. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $274,334 Daily Double Pool $20,681 Exacta Pool $162,508 Quinella Pool $9,036 Superfecta Pool $69,580 Trifecta Pool $102,527. Claimed–Morse Code by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Claimed–Unapologetic by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $26.40. Pick Three Pool $60,487.
WARD 'N JERRY stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and final turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, battled outside that one under urging through the final furlong and held gamely between horses late. RED KING was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and finished willingly between foes late. MORSE CODE took the lead outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the final turn and through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. BIG BUZZ chased a bit off the rail then between horses, continued outside a foe on the last turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late four wide on the line. REAL MASTER (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MR. MAGICO stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. HARDBOOT three deep on the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the final turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNAPOLOGETIC settled outside a rival, came out on the last turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back three wide on the final turn, angled in and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.28 46.44 59.45 1:06.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Way too Sweet
|120
|4
|7
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–1
|Gryder
|12.00
|9
|It's a Riddle
|120
|8
|2
|3–½
|3–2½
|2–5
|2–4
|Cedillo
|7.90
|10
|Arouse N Go
|115
|9
|5
|7–1½
|7–3
|6–4
|3–1¾
|Velez
|19.90
|3
|Calese
|120
|2
|1
|5–hd
|5–½
|3–hd
|4–2¼
|Bejarano
|3.00
|2
|Fire Diamonds
|120
|1
|10
|9–hd
|9–1
|8–1½
|5–hd
|Talamo
|11.20
|11
|Chieftess
|120
|10
|3
|6–2
|6–2
|4–½
|6–1
|Sanchez
|44.10
|8
|Slew's Screen Star
|120
|7
|6
|8–3
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–11¼
|Mn Garcia
|29.40
|4
|Smiling to Excess
|120
|3
|9
|2–1
|2–1½
|5–½
|8–3¼
|Maldonado
|0.90
|7
|My Balabusta
|120
|6
|8
|10
|10
|10
|9–3¾
|Espinoza
|82.10
|6
|Phoenix Tears
|120
|5
|4
|4–2½
|4–2
|9–4
|10
|Pereira
|37.50
|5
|WAY TOO SWEET
|26.00
|8.80
|5.80
|9
|IT'S A RIDDLE
|8.80
|7.00
|10
|AROUSE N GO
|8.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$266.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-9)
|$78.50
|$2 QUINELLA (5-9)
|$69.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-10-3)
|$242.14
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-10)
|$403.60
Winner–Way too Sweet Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Sweet Sense, by Street Sense. Bred by Michael Ryan (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Butler, Robert, Duffield, Melinda, Duffield, Steve, Nasheim, Gene and Ryan, Michael John. Mutuel Pool $188,939 Daily Double Pool $31,678 Exacta Pool $104,355 Quinella Pool $5,664 Superfecta Pool $44,418 Trifecta Pool $66,576. Scratched–Bode's Best, Coil and Strike.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $110.70. Pick Three Pool $28,527.
WAY TOO SWEET had speed a bit off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and held. IT'S A RIDDLE had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn and alongside a foe into the stretch and went on willingly late. AROUSE N GO settled off the rail chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CALESE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. FIRE DIAMONDS broke slowly, settled inside, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and improved position. CHIEFTESS chased outside then off the rail, also came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR between horses early, chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and could not summon the necessary response. SMILING TO EXCESS broke slowly, moved up between horses then dueled inside, dropped back along the rail into and through the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. MY BALABUSTA settled off the inside without early speed, came a bit wide into the stretch, drifted in some and failed to menace. PHOENIX TEARS had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in entering the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.45 44.87 56.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Queen of the Track
|118
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2½
|Fuentes
|3.30
|1
|Jaccat
|124
|1
|6
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–½
|2–nk
|Prat
|3.00
|2
|So Gucci
|120
|2
|8
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–2
|3–1¼
|Bejarano
|22.10
|4
|Point Hope
|122
|4
|7
|8
|8
|6–½
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|9
|Miss Lady Ann
|118
|8
|3
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–½
|Cedillo
|9.60
|3
|Dunbow Road
|120
|3
|5
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–½
|6–2¼
|Talamo
|14.10
|7
|Sheza Factor
|122
|7
|2
|5–1
|6–1½
|8
|7–1¼
|Roman
|27.70
|6
|Coilette
|118
|6
|4
|2–½
|3–1
|5–hd
|8
|Gutierrez
|35.10
|5
|QUEEN OF THE TRACK
|8.60
|4.60
|4.00
|1
|JACCAT
|4.00
|3.60
|2
|SO GUCCI
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$137.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$18.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$18.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-4)
|$47.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2)
|$77.45
Winner–Queen of the Track Dbb.f.3 by Midshipman out of Sher Win Forest, by Forest Camp. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $255,444 Daily Double Pool $25,925 Exacta Pool $122,658 Quinella Pool $6,393 Superfecta Pool $55,323 Trifecta Pool $82,993. Scratched–And Counting, Champagne Honey, Flying to the Line.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $340.15. Pick Three Pool $57,317. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-5-5) 4 correct paid $937.85. Pick Four Pool $145,868. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-4-5-5) 5 correct paid $2,060.05. Pick Five Pool $443,195.
QUEEN OF THE TRACK had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging and held sway. JACCAT saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the place. SO GUCCI broke out and bumped a rival, stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was edged late for second. POINT HOPE (IRE) chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. MISS LADY ANN pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. DUNBOW ROAD bumped at the start, chased between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SHEZA FACTOR stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. COILETTE had speed between horses to duel for the lead, battled outside the winner early on the turn, stalked alongside a foe leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.89 47.18 1:12.55 1:25.19 1:38.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Express Train
|120
|1
|2
|1–½
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–7
|1–14¼
|Smith
|0.70
|9
|Can'tbetemall
|120
|6
|1
|2–1
|1–½
|2–4
|2–5
|2–6¾
|Cedillo
|40.90
|5
|Palace Prince
|120
|3
|3
|3–½
|6
|6
|6
|3–¾
|Van Dyke
|7.90
|8
|Shooters Shoot
|120
|5
|5
|6
|4–hd
|4–3
|3–1½
|4–1¾
|Talamo
|5.40
|7
|Dean Martini
|120
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–3¼
|Prat
|2.40
|4
|Witch's Vow
|120
|2
|4
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|6
|Pereira
|28.60
|2
|EXPRESS TRAIN
|3.40
|2.80
|2.20
|9
|CAN'TBETEMALL
|20.60
|6.00
|5
|PALACE PRINCE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$21.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$35.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-9)
|$46.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-5-8)
|$37.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-5)
|$66.55
Winner–Express Train B.c.2 by Union Rags out of I'm a Flake, by Mineshaft. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $222,207 Daily Double Pool $31,732 Exacta Pool $102,888 Quinella Pool $5,666 Superfecta Pool $48,118 Trifecta Pool $70,594. Scratched–Delp, Flash of Promise, Include the Tax, Railsplitter.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $68.10. Pick Three Pool $46,331.
EXPRESS TRAIN had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, dueled between foes a half mile out, regained the advantage into the second turn, inched away a bit off the rail leaving that turn and drew off under some urging with the whip turned down and hand urging, then a left handed crack of the whip a sixteenth out. CAN'TBETEMALL four wide into the first turn, bid outside the winner, gained a lead three deep between foes nearing the half mile pole, battled outside the winner on the second turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and bested the others. PALACE PRINCE stalked off the rail then between foes, dropped back some just off the fence on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. SHOOTERS SHOOT went four wide on the first turn to stalk the pace, bid four wide on the backstretch, fell back outside on the second turn and was outfinished for third. DEAN MARTINI three deep between foes into the first turn, stalked between rivals, bid between foes on the backstretch, also dropped back and angled in on the second turn and weakened. WITCH'S VOW saved ground staking the pace, bid inside on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Generous Portion Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.00 45.69 58.20 1:11.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Been Studying Her
|120
|6
|1
|5–1
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Smith
|8.60
|9
|Cholula Lips
|120
|7
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–2¼
|Bejarano
|8.50
|7
|Smiling Shirlee
|120
|5
|3
|6–5
|6–2½
|4–hd
|3–2¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|13.00
|1
|Wise Rachel
|120
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–2
|4–1¾
|Talamo
|11.20
|4
|Unchain Her Heart
|120
|3
|2
|3–1½
|4–1½
|5–2
|5–2¼
|Maldonado
|26.00
|5
|Bulletproof One
|122
|4
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–1
|6–6¼
|Prat
|0.30
|2
|Vegan
|120
|2
|6
|4–hd
|5–1
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|37.20
|8
|BEEN STUDYING HER
|19.20
|9.00
|7.40
|9
|CHOLULA LIPS
|9.00
|6.20
|7
|SMILING SHIRLEE
|10.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$36.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$51.80
|$2 QUINELLA (8-9)
|$54.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-7-1)
|$127.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-7)
|$156.55
Winner–Been Studying Her B.f.2 by Fast Anna out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $258,168 Daily Double Pool $38,400 Exacta Pool $126,721 Quinella Pool $6,950 Superfecta Pool $69,259 Trifecta Pool $94,135. Scratched–I Want One, Roses for Laura.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-8) paid $67.55. Pick Three Pool $45,978.
BEEN STUDYING HER stalked three deep then outside a rival, ranged up three wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch and inched clear in the final sixteenth under left handed urging. CHOLULA LIPS three wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, fought back just off the rail in the drive but could not quite match the winner late. SMILING SHIRLEE chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. WISE RACHEL a bit slow into stride, chased inside then just off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNCHAIN HER HEART stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, split foes in deep stretch and weakened. BULLETPROOF ONE had speed between horses then set the pace a bit off the rail, angled in and dueled inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. VEGAN stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses midway on the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.71 58.64 1:05.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Tandalicious
|118
|10
|1
|1–1
|1–3½
|1–5
|1–hd
|Velez
|1.80
|9
|Darpa
|123
|7
|3
|4–2
|3–2
|2–5½
|2–8½
|Flores
|4.60
|10
|Sidepocket Charger
|123
|8
|7
|7–1
|6–hd
|3–hd
|3–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|4.00
|2
|Girls Got Track
|120
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1½
|4–¾
|Gryder
|4.60
|11
|Trapani
|120
|9
|5
|5–hd
|7–1
|6–2
|5–1¾
|Pereira
|8.40
|5
|Writing in the Sky
|120
|4
|9
|6–½
|5–1
|5–1
|6–2¼
|Payeras
|58.10
|13
|Probable
|120
|11
|6
|8–1
|9–4½
|8–6
|7–3½
|Puglisi
|33.40
|1
|Noble Girl
|113
|1
|11
|9–2
|8–hd
|7–½
|8–7¼
|Peterson
|51.40
|6
|La Dolfina
|120
|5
|10
|11
|11
|9–1½
|9–½
|Fuentes
|14.50
|8
|Redhotnreadytowed
|120
|6
|8
|10–3
|10–1
|10–hd
|10–8¾
|Espinoza
|54.70
|3
|Malibu Minx
|123
|3
|4
|3–1
|4–hd
|11
|11
|Roman
|33.20
|12
|TANDALICIOUS
|5.60
|3.40
|2.60
|9
|DARPA
|4.80
|3.40
|10
|SIDEPOCKET CHARGER
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-12)
|$64.40
|$1 EXACTA (12-9)
|$9.10
|$2 QUINELLA (9-12)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-9-10-2)
|$9.58
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-9-10-2-11)
|$444.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-10)
|$13.50
Winner–Tandalicious B.f.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Tanda, by Sweetsouthernsaint. Bred by Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $253,502 Daily Double Pool $68,536 Exacta Pool $174,574 Quinella Pool $9,318 Superfecta Pool $95,758 Super High Five Pool $49,132 Trifecta Pool $122,315. Claimed–Girls Got Track by Barber, Cecil, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Ramoncita Light, Rolinga, Thought I'dmissyou.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $175,999. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-12) paid $37.20. Pick Three Pool $155,978. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 4 correct paid $189.30. Pick Four Pool $485,562. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 5 correct paid $3,451.30. Pick Five Pool $416,040. $2 Pick Six (4-5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 5 out of 6 paid $337.00. $2 Pick Six (4-5-5-1/2/3/6/10-8-7/12/14) 6 correct paid $44,000.80. Pick Six Pool $164,724. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $741.80. Place Pick All Pool $28,676.
TANDALICIOUS had speed three deep then inched away leaving the backstretch, opened a clear advantage of the rail, widened while off the inside in the stretch and just held under urging. DARPA chased off the rail then inside into and on the turn and rallied along the rail in the stretch to just miss. SIDEPOCKET CHARGER angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and in the stretch and held third. GIRLS GOT TRACK prompted the pace inside but a bit off the rail then stalked into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TRAPANI chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WRITING IN THE SKY bumped between horses and squeezed at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. PROBABLE settled outside rivals chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. NOBLE GIRL bobbled some then veered in sharply at the break to be away slowly, went up inside on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LA DOLFINA broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and failed to menace. REDHOTNREADYTOWED broke in and bumped a rival, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. MALIBU MINX broke in a bit then came out while being steadied and straightened, had speed between horses then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch, dropped back outside then between foes on the turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,212
|$799,944
|Inter-Track
|3,221
|$1,675,636
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,054,660
|TOTAL
|9,433
|$7,530,240
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, August 29.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 31st day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sigur Ros
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Andy Mathis
|8-1
|2
|Buckys Pick
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|25,000
|3
|Facts Matter
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|25,000
|4
|Concur
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Denman's Call
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|25,000
|6
|Top Brass
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|25,000
|7
|Cats Blame
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Steve Knapp
|9-2
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dolci
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|2
|Paige Anne
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|3
|Gingham
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|4
|Cherokee Maiden
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|5
|K P Dreamin
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|6
|Bristol Bayou
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|7-2
|7
|Gold Included
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|8
|Tacocat
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Best Two Minutes
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Reed Saldana
|3-1
|12,500
|2
|Excavation
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|10,500
|3
|Mo Dinero
|Mario Gutierrez
|116
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|12,500
|4
|Papa Turf
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|12,500
|5
|Joe Jackson
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|12,500
|6
|Rick's Dream
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|12,500
|7
|Puriano
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|9-2
|12,500
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Magic Musketier
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|25,000
|2
|Implicitly
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|25,000
|3
|Play Hard to Get
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Ian Kruljac
|12-1
|22,500
|4
|Lifeline
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Brimstoned
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|10-1
|25,000
|6
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Zip the Monkey
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|5-1
|25,000
|8
|Zeke
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|25,000
|9
|Forever Juanito
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|22,500
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|32,000
|2
|Don't Stop Lookin
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Art Sherman
|20-1
|32,000
|3
|Golden Goddess
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|32,000
|4
|Red Regal
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|32,000
|5
|Goveness Sheila
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|12-1
|32,000
|6
|Kuda Huraa
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|32,000
|7
|K P Cats Wild
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|32,000
|8
|Secret Alibi
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|111
|Molly J. Pearson
|15-1
|28,000
|9
|Biddy Duke
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-5
|32,000
|10
|Coil and Strike
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|28,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Lady Sunset
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|32,000
|12
|Sudden Niche
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Paul G. Aguirre
|20-1
|32,000
|13
|Shallow
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|32,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swing Thoughts
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|Social Graces
|Ruben Fuentes
|117
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|45,000
|3
|Red Bunting
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|50,000
|4
|Sophie Antoinette
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Anna Meah
|3-1
|50,000
|5
|Posh Holly
|Aaron Gryder
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|50,000
|6
|Senoradiablo
|Agapito Delgadillo
|119
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|12-1
|50,000
|7
|Meso
|Jorge Velez
|112
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|45,000
|8
|Lucky Stepper
|Victor Espinoza
|119
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|50,000
|9
|Muthhila
|Alonso Quinonez
|119
|Anna Meah
|8-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Smiling Rose
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|George Papaprodromou
|4-1
|50,000
|11
|Cedars of Lebanon
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|110
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|45,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dreamy Gal
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Molly J. Pearson
|12-1
|20,000
|2
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|5-2
|3
|Algorhythmic
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Val Brinkerhoff
|12-1
|20,000
|4
|Wishful
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
|5
|Quit Kvetching
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Ronald W. Ellis
|9-2
|6
|Princess Dorian
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Reed Saldana
|10-1
|20,000
|7
|Takethediamondlane
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|8
|Ruby Bradley
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|R B Eye
|Assael Espinoza
|116
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|40,000
|2
|Takeo
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|50,000
|3
|Volubile
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Gary Mandella
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Chase and Colorado
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Genaro Vallejo
|10-1
|45,000
|5
|Seeking Refuge
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|50,000
|6
|Silent Musketier
|Eswan Flores
|116
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|40,000
|7
|Afleeting Life
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Joshua M. Litt
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Speakerofthehouse
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|7-2
|50,000
|9
|American Camp
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Montana Moon
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|50,000