Sorry, folks. Shaq and Kobe aren’t feuding again

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant
Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant may have a complicated past, but the two Lakers legends say they’re getting along fine now.
(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2019
1:23 PM
Kobe Bryant says he has “no beef” with Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq says “it’s all good” between him and Kobe.

That’s good to hear because it was starting to sound like things could get ugly between the two former Lakers teammates who won three NBA championships together but haven’t always gotten along.

Earlier this month, Bryant was interviewed by Patrick Bet-David at the 10th annual PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas. Asked what kind of player O’Neal would have been if he’d had Bryant’s work ethic, Bryant responded: “He’d be the greatest of all time” and then proceeded to say a bunch of nice things about the big man who is now a Hall of Famer.

But then Bryant used an expletive while adding, “I wish he was in the gym, I would’ve had ... 12 rings.”

The line got a big laugh from the crowd, but O’Neal didn’t seem to find it too funny after stumbling upon the clip on Instagram earlier this week.

“U woulda had twelve if u passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #facts,” O’Neal wrote in the comment section of that post.

He added: “You don’t get statues by not working hard.”

But before rumors of a new feud between the two Lakers legends could pick up too much steam Wednesday morning, Bryant tweeted: “There is no beef with @SHAQ I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway.”

O’Neal responded with a friendly tweet of his own and also managed to get a dig in at Dwight Howard, who was recently re-signed by the Lakers.

“It’s all good bro,” Shaq wrote. “When I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwite, is that how u spell his name lol”

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
