NFC South preview: Jared Cook must prove he can be a game-changer for Saints

Jared Cook is a tight end out of central casting. Perfect for the part.

He’s 6 feet 5 and 254 pounds, with a grip sticky as flypaper. He knows how to get open and wrap his hands around the football, as he did with Oakland last season, where he made 68 receptions and scored six touchdowns — both career highs.

But Cook, who signed in March with New Orleans, has had his share of disappointing seasons as well, bouncing from Tennessee to St. Louis to Green Bay to Oakland.

Not surprisingly, Saints coach Sean Payton is taking a bit of I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it approach to his new tight end, all the while encouraged that his team has successfully addressed its biggest offensive need.

In discussing Cook during a recent radio interview, Payton told a story about his parents, their love of garage sales, and how it helped foster a bit of buyer-beware skepticism in his approach.

“That was their hobby together,” he said on Sirius/XM NFL Radio, conceding that he too was circumspect about Cook’s inconsistency over the course of 10 seasons. “So we probably had about 10 different sofas — and each one was met with the same enthusiasm when it arrived. Then every once in a while, you’d lean back and there’d be a leg off.

“And you’d be like, ‘Oh, this is why it was for sale.’”

There are reasons to believe this could be a big season for Cook. First, he thrived in Jon Gruden’s offense in Oakland, one that’s similar to what Payton runs in New Orleans. They coached together as young assistants in Philadelphia.

Saints tight end Jared Cook carries the ball during a preseason game against the Vikings on Aug. 9. (Getty Images)

“I cut my teeth a little bit offensively in his system,” Payton told reporters recently. “Jon is extremely talented in putting together a plan. Just the installation, the consistency with how you teach and what you do with your players.

“We’re different, but yet there’s some similarities. We’ll watch and study [the Raiders’] film and look for ideas.”

Next, Cook has Drew Brees at quarterback, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who is at his best throwing intermediate routes, precisely the type Cook will be running.

“It’s all about the preparation,” Cook said. “The more you go into a game plan knowing what to do, knowing what your quarterback is going to check to or tell you before he even says it, I think the preparation in that aspect gives you a step above the competition.”

And finally, the Saints have receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, who will attract much of the defensive attention, so Cook can be a bit more inconspicuous than he was in undermanned Oakland.

“At the end of the day, you can’t double all those guys,” Brees said. “Defenses are going to try to mix it up and at times are going to take some chances. And when they do, you’re ready for it and you try to take advantage.”

The Saints also have added running back Latavius Murray and rookie center Erik McCoy, a second-round pick from Texas A&M who is penciled in to replace Max Unger.

Elsewhere in the division, Atlanta fortified the interior of its offensive line by adding guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, as well as defensive ends Chris Odom and Adrian Clayborn.

Carolina and Tampa Bay used their top draft pick on defensive stars, with the Panthers taking Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns, and the Buccaneers going with Louisiana State linebacker Devin White.

Carolina further fortified its defensive line with tackle Gerald McCoy and end Bruce Irvin.

Bruce Arians, the new coach at Tampa Bay, brought in safety-linebacker Deone Bucannon from his Arizona days, as well as defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, most recently with the Rams.