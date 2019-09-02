The Times’ 2019 NFL season preview

Previewing the 2019 NFL season as the league celebrates its 100th year and the Rams and Chargers look to contend for the Super Bowl LIV title. Stories will be published throughout the week ahead Sunday’s full slate of games.
There are 6 stories.
-
1The NFL is celebrating its 100th season, and there are many behind-the-scenes stories still to be told.
-
2Former Chargers offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger says he wasn’t surprised by Andrew Luck’s decision to retire from football at age 29.
-
3DeSean Jackson is back on the Philadelphia Eagles after his Tampa Bay sojourn, but are his best days behind him at age 32?
-
4Saints coach Sean Payton hopes to see big things from Jared Cook this season, but will the veteran tight end deliver?
-
5Eddy Pineiro will be handling the Chicago Bears’ kicking duties this season, but he understands there’s little room for error if he wants to keep his job.
-
6The 49ers’ pass rush was one of the big culprits behind their disappointing 2018 campaign. The additions of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford should improve the unit.