Will Clemson repeat as champs? Most of Twitter nation thinks so

The 2019 college football season has finally kicked off, and college football fans alike have spoken on who will win the College Football Playoff in January — at least on Twitter.

Online sports betting insider casinoinsider.com put together another map using geotagged Twitter data tracking over 100,000 tweets the last month that discuss who will win the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The nation overall had a general consensus on who they believe will win it all while some specific states seemed to be biased or loyal to a home team.

According to the map, Clemson is the favorite to repeat as national champions. The Tigers took 26 states among the West, Northwest, Midwest, South and Northeast regions and Hawaii. The next team to come close to Clemson was Alabama. The Crimson Tide were able to capture eight states among the South, New York, Colorado, New Mexico and Alaska. Oklahoma and Penn State both came in at third capturing two states each which included their own and neighboring states. All other picks were based on the home team.

A total of 16 universities were mentioned, with the Big Ten Conference having the most with five followed by the Southeastern Conference with four and the Pac-12 Conference with three.

The state breakdown was as follows:

Clemson – 26 states

Alabama – 8 states



Oklahoma – 2 states

Penn State – 2 states

Florida – 1 state

Georgia – 1 state

Iowa – 1 state

Louisiana State – 1 state

Michigan – 1 state

Notre Dame – 1 state

Ohio State – 1 state

Oregon – 1 state

Texas – 1 state

Utah – 1 state

Washington – 1 state

Wisconsin – 1 state

All teams mentioned are ranked in the Associated Press top 25 preseason poll.

As far as betting odds go, Clemson and Alabama both have the best odds of winning it all. Alabama has played in the last four College Football Playoff championship games while Clemson has played the last three out of four.