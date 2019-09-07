Pac-12 football: Colorado comes back to beat No. 25 Nebraska in OT; No. 13 Utah wins

James Stefanou’s 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat No. 25 Nebraska 34-31 on Saturday when punter Isaac Armstrong’s 49-yard try sailed wide right.

The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes’ second straight win over their old Big 12 rival, whom they rallied to beat in the closing minutes last year in Lincoln.

The Buffaloes rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers’ second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.

Before Saturday, unranked Buffaloes teams were 1-22 all-time against ranked Nebraska teams with their only win coming in 1976 when the Cornhuskers were ranked third.

Advertisement

Rank this one right up there with that one.

No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17

Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another as No. 13 Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half and beat the Huskies 35-17 on Saturday.

After a shaky first half, the Utah defense clamped down on the Huskies with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop.

Advertisement

Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.

Northern Illinois kept pace with Utah in the first two quarters with an effective mix of short passes and QB runs. Bowers had 202 yards passing to eight receivers from a variety of formations as the vaunted Utes defense couldn’t seem to predict where the each pass was going.

No. 22 Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17

Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado.

Gordon, who came under little pressure from the opposing defense, completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception. Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0). Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2).