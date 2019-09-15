Chelsea Gray and Nneka Ogwumike lead Sparks to dominant playoff win over Seattle Storm

Ten days after the Sparks beat the Seattle Storm in a blowout, the two teams clashed for a much more important contest: A single-elimination playoff game, with a spot in the WNBA semifinals on the line.

It wasn’t quite as lopsided of a score, but the result was the same: A resounding win for the Sparks. Behind 21 points and eight assists from All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray, and 17 points from All-Star forward-center Nneka Ogwumike, the Sparks ran away in the second half, cruising to a 92-69 victory.

Seattle jumped out to an early lead, winning the first quarter 23-22. But L.A. opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, and it was off to the races from there. The Storm fought to keep things close in the second half, but a buzzer-beating three by Riquna Williams gave the Sparks a nine-point lead, and all the momentum going into the final frame.

Riding strong contributions from the bench, the Sparks outscored the Storm 25-11 in the fourth quarter, putting the game away for good.

The Sparks will now head across the country for a five-game series with the Connecticut Sun. Game 1 of that series is on Tuesday.