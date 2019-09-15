Golf roundup: Joaquin Niemann becomes first Chilean player to win on PGA Tour

Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, shooting a 6-under 64 on Sunday for a six-stroke victory in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The 20-year-old Niemann entered the final round of the season opener with a two-stroke lead and Niemann held off challenges from Tom Hoge and Richy Werenski.

Niemann birdied the final three holes to finish at 21-under 259 at Old White TPC.

It marks the first year since 1931 that there has been more than one tour winner under 21. Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open in June at 20 years, 2 months.

Niemann is the first third-round leader to win at The Greenbrier since its debut in 2010.

Hoge shot 65 and finished second at 15 under. Werenski faded to a 69 and finished in a four-way tie for third at 14 under.

Europe beats U.S. in Solheim Cup

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — The most sensational finish in Solheim Cup history went down to the last putt of the entire match by a veteran player who many thought was lucky to even be selected.

Suzann Pettersen didn’t let Europe down.

By rolling in a left-to-right birdie from 6 feet on the 18th hole, the 38-year-old Pettersen regained the biggest team prize in women’s golf for the Europeans in a 14 {-13 1/2 win over the United States at Gleneagles.

“Just unbelievable. Never been a better moment,” said European captain Catriona Matthew, whose contentious decision to choose Pettersen as one of her wild-card picks paid off.

Sergio Garcia wins KLM Open

Sergio Garcia won the 100th edition of the KLM Open by one shot Sunday, holding his nerve for a par on the final hole to finish on 18 under and leave Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark in second place.

Garcia kissed his young daughter Azalea and threw her up in the air on the 18th green after holing a short putt to seal his victory with a 3-under 69 in the final round that mixed four bogeys with seven birdies.

“Great week, amazing,” Garcia said. “We had a great week and it’s great to win again.”

The Spaniard played it safe on the final hole, just moments after 18-year-old Hojgaard (68) had narrowly missed an eagle putt on the same hole to finish 17 under.