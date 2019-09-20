Angels broadcaster Mark Langston taken to hospital after a medical emergency

Angels radio broadcaster Mark Langston was transported to a Houston hospital after suffering a medical emergency at Minute Maid Park on Friday evening.

Langston was alert and undergoing testing, the Angels announced. There was no further information on his condition.

Langston, who spent half of his 16-year MLB career pitching for the Angels from 1990 to 1997 before retiring with the Cleveland Indians in 1999, has been a member of the Angels’ broadcast team since 2012. He served as the Angels’ lone representative on two games broadcast exclusively by YouTube this season.

Langston suffered the undisclosed incident moments before lineups were announced for Friday’s series opener between the Angels and Houston Astros. He received CPR prior to being moved.

Advertisement

Langston turned 59 on Aug. 20.