Stats corner: Longest current World Series droughts by players and teams

The Dodgers are headed to the postseason again, looking to win their first World Series since 1988. Here’s a look at the last time each MLB team won the World Series.
Never
Texas Rangers (franchise began play in 1961)
Milwaukee Brewers (1969)
San Diego Padres (1969)
Washington Nationals (1969)
Seattle Mariners (1977)
Colorado Rockies (1993)
Tampa Bay Rays (1998)
1948
Cleveland Indians
1979
Pittsburgh Pirates
1983
Baltimore Orioles
1984
Detroit Tigers
1986
New York Mets
1988
Dodgers
1989
Oakland A’s
1990
Cincinnati Reds
1991
Minnesota Twins
1993
Toronto Blue Jays
1995
Atlanta Braves
2001
Arizona Diamondbacks
2002
Angels
2003
Miami Marlins
2005
Chicago White Sox
2008
Philadelphia Phillies
2009
New York Yankees
2011
St. Louis Cardinals
2014
San Francisco Giants
2015
Kansas City Royals
2016
Chicago Cubs
2017
Houston Astros
2018
Boston Red Sox
Active players who have appeared in the most regular-season games without playing in a World Series (through Thursday’s games):
Nick Markakis, Braves, 2,114
Edwin Encarnacion, Yankees, 1,916
Adam Jones, Diamondbacks, 1,821
Ryan Braun, Brewers, 1,726
Joey Votto, Reds, 1,715
Justin Upton, Angels, 1,697
Russell Martin, Dodgers, 1,692
Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals, 1,687
Asdrubal Cabrera, Nationals, 1,658
Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers, 1,616
The active reliever leader is the Astros’ Joe Smith, who has appeared in 781 regular-season games without pitching in a World Series. Among starting pitchers, the Astros’ Zach Greinke leads with 447 starts.
The all-time leader among position players is Rafael Palmeiro with 2,831 games.
Among relievers: Dan Plesac, 1,064
Among starting pitchers: Phil Niekro, 716