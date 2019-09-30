Angels fire manager Brad Ausmus; Joe Maddon expresses interest in job

The Angels fired Brad Ausmus as their manager Monday, the day after the team completed its worst season in 20 years.

The move came one day after the Chicago Cubs parted ways with Joe Maddon, the manager who led that team to its first World Series championship in 108 years and previously led the Tampa Bay Rays to their lone World Series appearance.

Maddon is interested in the position, according to a person who has spoken with him.

Maddon joined the Rays after working in the Angels organization for three decades. He was the Angels’ bench coach under Mike Scioscia in 2002, when the team won its only World Series championship. Maddon last worked for the Angels in 2005, but he still owns a home in Long Beach.

The move would appear to put general manager Billy Eppler in an uncomfortable spot. Angels owner Arte Moreno declined to grant Eppler a contract extension, instead picking up a one-year option. Maddon presumably would join the Angels in a long-term deal, meaning he would have more job security than Eppler, who inherited Scioscia as manager, waited three years for his contract to run out and then hired Ausmus.

In 19 years under Scioscia, the Angels never lost more than 88 games. In their last year before Scioscia, in 1999, Maddon went 19-10 as the interim manager on a 92-loss team. In the Angels’ first year after Scioscia, Ausmus led the team to a 90-loss season.

Under Eppler, the Angels have had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1974-77.

The Angels are desperate for starting pitching and are expected to be willing to spend to get it, with Orange County native and Cy Young award candidate Gerrit Cole as the top target. The possible arrival of Maddon, who made $6 million per year with the Cubs, could signal to free agents a renewed commitment to championship contention in Anaheim.

The Angels won the American League West in five of the first six full seasons of Moreno’s ownership, ending in 2009. They have not won a postseason game since then; they were swept in their lone appearance in 2014.

That means that the best player in baseball, Mike Trout, never has won a postseason game in his nine years with the Angels. Trout believes, however, in Eppler’s vision, so much so that Trout passed up free agency to sign a $426.5-million extension with the Angels last March.

Ausmus, 50, had two years remaining on the three-year contract he signed before the season. He had to deal with significant adversity in his sole season. Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died July 1 from choking on his vomit after ingesting fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol, and the team spent weeks grieving over the loss.

Significant injuries peppered the roster, and the season ended with the team’s top three hitters — Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton — on the injured list. The starting rotation was in shambles all season, and the Angels had to bring up several rookies before they were ready.

None of Eppler’s free-agent signings panned out. Pitchers Matt Harvey ($11 million), Trevor Cahill ($9 million) and Cody Allen ($8.5 million) were ineffective, and Harvey and Allen were designated for assignment.