News Analysis: What’s next for NCAA and college athletics now that SB 206 is law?

With one signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday morning, California took the lead on college athlete compensation with the approval of Senate Bill 206, which will allow athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness starting in 2023.

With that same sweep of the pen, though, come even more questions.

The NCAA released a statement Monday that showed college sports’ governing body is in the dark, too, about what happens next.

“As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.”

The thing is, the bill is pretty simple if one actually takes the time to read it instead of taking headlines at face value or believing the NCAA’s previous scare tactics, which have called the bill “unconstitutional” or an existential threat. The relevant portion of the bill is about 700 words, and it does not threaten the future of college sports.

Here are key questions and answers about the law:

How will athletes be compensated?

College athletes in California will be allowed to supplement what the schools offer them — tuition, room and board, a stipend for any extra cost of attendance — with compensation stemming from the use of their name, image or likeness. That means they can enter into endorsement contracts with brands as big as Nike and as small as Joe’s Chevrolet dealership; that they can be paid to host camps to teach their sport and that they can make money from signing autographs. To accomplish this, they will also be allowed to sign with an agent or hire an attorney.

None of these actions will result in the athlete losing his or her scholarship or being unable to participate in their sport. None of these actions will result in the NCAA, the conferences or other group or organization with authority over college sports preventing a school from participating due to the compensation of an athlete for use of his or her name, image or likeness.

How will the law affect college athletic department budgets and the ability to keep all of their current offerings for athletes and staff?

It won’t.

If there’s one thing to understand about SB 206, it is this: College athletic departments will not have to spend an extra dime on athlete compensation due to this law.

The payments will come from third parties, and as part of SB 206, athletes will have to disclose them to the schools. Much of the compensation to athletes that used to come under the table — leading to NCAA infractions committee investigations and various forms of punishment when caught — will now be aboveboard.

Joe from Joe’s Chevrolet no longer will have to pass shoe boxes full of cash to his favorite player. Instead, he can employ him for an ad or an appearance at the dealership to sign memorabilia. The NCAA and schools will aim to cap these payments in an effort to prevent a recruiting bidding war.

Ultimately, the only way that athletic department coffers could be hit by SB 206 is through donors electing to give their money directly to the athletes instead of donating to the school to help fund massively inflated coaching salaries and sparkling new facilities that have more bells and whistles than many professional franchises provide.

USC, Stanford, the University of California system and California State University schools all opposed SB 206 as it moved through the state Senate. Those schools rightfully fear retribution from the NCAA in the form of not being able to participate in national championships because of California having a major recruiting advantage. Whether that would be an antitrust violation by the NCAA is a question that will likely be decided in court.

But SB 206 is not an existential threat to colleges playing big-time sports. It may be an existential threat to the NCAA if the organization moves too slowly to alter its rule book. Remember: Colleges don’t need the NCAA to keep playing sports and making hundreds of millions of dollars from it. The NCAA needs the colleges.

What does this mean for the NCAA long-term?

The courts have taken their shots at the NCAA’s amateurism rules over the last five years, and despite a federal judge’s ruling in O’Bannon vs. NCAA that the organization’s bylaws governing the use of athletes’ names, images or likenesses were a violation of antitrust law, nothing has really changed in regard to the flow of money in college sports.

Newsom signing SB 206 into law introduced a new battleground, one that should inject much more fear into the NCAA and the schools.

Now that California has taken this step, how many other progressive states will want to be on the wrong side of history?

The NCAA has appointed a working committee to examine the issue, and it is expected to release its findings in October at some point. State legislators from around the country will be watching.

“We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education,” the NCAA’s statement read.

“As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide.”

That was quite an admission for the NCAA. California has shaken the foundation, and what’s to follow will be fascinating to watch.

I’m so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you. @gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it! @uninterrupted hosted the formal signing for SB 206 allowing college athletes to responsibly get paid. pic.twitter.com/NZQGg6PY9d — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2019

If the NCAA does not back down and drastically alter its bylaws — it is unlikely to, at least this early in the game — then it risks California schools and universities in like-minded states seeking a new endgame: starting a new governing body for college sports which oversees competition for schools that allow athletes to profit from their name, image or likeness. Talk about a challenge to the NCAA.

Imagine if Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah and Arizona eventually passed similar legislation, and the Pac-12 schools — desperate for national relevance as it stands — left the NCAA? If other states did not follow, much of the best talent would find its way to the West Coast, a migration for which the rest of the country would not stand.

Of course, no one should expect Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to be leading this revolution.

“The Pac-12 is disappointed in the passage of SB 206 and believes it will have very significant negative consequences for our student-athletes and broader universities in California,” read a statement released by the Pac-12 on Monday. “This legislation will lead to the professionalization of college sports and many unintended consequences related to this professionalism. [It] imposes a state law that conflicts with national rules, will blur the lines for how California universities recruit student-athletes and compete nationally, and will likely reduce resources and opportunities for student-athletes in Olympic sports and have a negative disparate impact on female student-athletes.”

For the next three years, statements like that will continue from college sports’ power brokers. On Monday, California broke through the noise.

The NCAA would be smart to avoid its own extinction, admit that its sports are at minimum semipro level and allow name, image and likeness use.

With a cap, of course — because people don’t change overnight.